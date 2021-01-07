 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Good: That antique store grenade from last week has been found. Bad: By pulling the pin   (wect.com) divider line
    More: Followup, similar style grenade, summer season, similar style grenades, fatal explosion, exact number, grenade, vendors, cash transactions  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably best to say that there is the possibility of additional, similar style grenades being purchased that month

Goodbye Russian roulette, hello Brunswick roulette.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many fails in the chain of custody.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWII, the gift that keeps on giving.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing many buyers seeing this as feature not flaw.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! This is sooo retro!
No way this is still live, right?
Here, hold my game controller and watch this...
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot potato!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was 2020, he'd have probably lobbed it into a daycare or something.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

w-w-what?

What?

I can't--.

What did you think--?

What stupid thought--?

What? Stupid? Impulse? Could POSSIBLY! I know you're a teenager but---.

FARK! Who pulls a pin!?!?!? Honestly?!!?!?
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [media.giphy.com image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
w-w-what?

What?

I can't--.

What did you think--?

What stupid thought--?

What? Stupid? Impulse? Could POSSIBLY! I know you're a teenager but---.

FARK! Who pulls a pin!?!?!? Honestly?!!?!?


It was supposed to be inert.  I've played with replica grenades as a kid and pulling the pin is half the fun.  The victim is definitely not to blame.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The agency is concerned the grenades may contain live explosives and could be dangerous. "

So lets ask the kid....oh,.....I guess that's a big "YES".
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaladMonkey: SirMadness: [media.giphy.com image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
w-w-what?

What?

I can't--.

What did you think--?

What stupid thought--?

What? Stupid? Impulse? Could POSSIBLY! I know you're a teenager but---.

FARK! Who pulls a pin!?!?!? Honestly?!!?!?

It was supposed to be inert.  I've played with replica grenades as a kid and pulling the pin is half the fun.  The victim is definitely not to blame.


That's along the lines of the "The gun was suppose to be unloaded, so don't blame me!" excuse.  It's a possible military weapon and you're taking the word of the staff at Goober's Thrift Store that it is safe.  Ouch!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sales are exploding
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The agency is concerned the grenades may contain live explosives and could be dangerous."

Pretty sure you can stop wondering now, agency peeps.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are some fairly standardized and widespread marking protocols to denote the status of ammunition and explosives.  If you are dealing in these things and don't know or apply these protocols, you may well be part of the problem.

//Things with yellow bands or marking go boomie boomie.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: It was supposed to be inert.


I imagine the pre-kaboom conversation going something like this one from "Yes, Minister":

Person 1: What does "inert" mean?

Person 2: Well, it means it's not... ert.

Person 3 (to himself): Wouldn't ert a fly.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our local army-navy store used to sell those unarmed grenades.   I considered buying one until I realized I wouldn't be able to drive home without lobbing it at a fellow motorist.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The ones you can buy at every gun / surplus / novelty store have the bottoms cut out so you can physically see it's empty.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would venture to say that this kid was just in time for the 2020 Darwin Awards.
 
