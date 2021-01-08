 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bizarre move sees volunteers pounding the streets of Bradford, Yorkshire, with tv screens strapped above their heads to warn public not to break Covid lockdown rules. Tinky Winky apprives   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh Oh Compilation
Youtube j6p2MoVtt8o
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
High impact advertising campaign to promote important information horror!!!1

Nobody would be commenting if the same strategy were used (as it has been) to advertise vodka.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Approves even.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And these messages are being displayed on video screens instead of posters or signs why?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

elaw: And these messages are being displayed on video screens instead of posters or signs why?


Drooling morans are more likely to read/understand/obey what's on a TV screen?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Retro Music Mix - Blue Man Group TV Head Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube BMQbB79JLW8
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, just because you are doing some particular job, that does not make you immune to Covid, it does not stop you passing it on if you are infected either.

Whether you are police, a bartender, or a volunteer with a TV strapped to their head.

Under your labels, you are a human being.
 
