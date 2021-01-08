 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, currently in a Colorado prison, sues the federal government for $250,000 for confiscating his baseball hat and limiting him to three showers a week. Only $250,000, how unAmerican   (yahoo.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, United States Senate, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Vice President of the United States, President of the United States, Sen. Josh Hawley, Nancy Pelosi, Hawley's Senate, difficult decision days  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Found Trump's new roommate
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to that guy from Syracuse who got evicted by his parents?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?  Oh, right.  Piss off and enjoy the accommodations.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably want 4 showers a week, but hey, thats just me.

Also, you get baseball hats in prison?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thinks three showers a week is not enough? Must be horny little bastard
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Terrorist,

Read the room.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gitmo is still open, isn't it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many showers a week are your victims getting?
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's allowed to have showers?
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are doing him a favor. Showering every day is actually not good for you. It strips away essential oils from your skin and hair.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x239]


They all appear to be aiming for headshots. What the hell did that guy do to deserve that? Convince his followers to overrun a capitol building or something?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mock26: They are doing him a favor. Showering every day is actually not good for you. It strips away essential oils from your skin and hair.


We're not your girlfriend, you don't need to use that line on us.

/Or maybe we are your girlfriend and Fark is your personal erotica?
//Were you thinking of Drew earlier?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: They are doing him a favor. Showering every day is actually not good for you. It strips away essential oils from your skin and hair.


Please shower everyday.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Whatever happened to that guy from Syracuse who got evicted by his parents?


Last I read was back at the end of 2019 when he lost his discrimination lawsuit against Best Buy. They fired him in 2017 for being an all around bad employee and he sued them, claiming he was discriminated against because he was a man.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Regardless of this douchebag's claims, charging a prisoner a $402 filing fee to sue over their treatment is some grade-A bullshiat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought we executed him. Is this some kind of Mandela effect thing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is inhumane. Is there a reason they can't get a bunch of other prisoners together to give him a golden shower 5 times a week?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Regardless of this douchebag's claims, charging a prisoner a $402 filing fee to sue over their treatment is some grade-A bullshiat.


I'm fine with discouraging nuisance suits from people with lots of free time who are already living at the taxpayers' expense.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x239]

They all appear to be aiming for headshots. What the hell did that guy do to deserve that? Convince his followers to overrun a capitol building or something?


Isn't going for a headshot the thing you do out of mercy?

If you don't like the guy, aim 2 feet lower.

If you REALLY don't like the guy, aim 3 feet lower.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok but is he still a dreamboat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminder that the Boston marathon bombing would have been avoided if the FBI had paid attention to the warnings from Russia's FSB about the older brother's ties to Islamic terrorists.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Ok but is he still a dreamboat?
[Fark user image 425x577]


Wrong brother.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Regardless of this douchebag's claims, charging a prisoner a $402 filing fee to sue over their treatment is some grade-A bullshiat.


How many extra turns of federal jury duty are you willing to serve to back up that opinion?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes, you heard correctly...and the horse you rode in on, too.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Found Trump's new roommate


No, I'd have Cheeto rooming with Eric Rudolph. They can trade delusions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who takes a case like that?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Calling ADX Florence a prison is like calling a bukakke gang bang an intimate gathering of friends.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Give him all the water he wants, in a sealed room.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Calling ADX Florence a prison is like calling a bukakke gang bang an intimate gathering of friends.


Now is not the time to plan a Fark party, wait till after the Coronavirus is over. For the childrens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh I'm No Good With Soap
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Who takes a case like that?


Rudi G.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"a Colorado prison" subby? He's in ADMAX waiting on if they're gonna kill him... and hopefully he sits there for his entire natural life. Surprised to learn they have a store where they can buy stuff in there, it's one of the strictest US run prisons other than the stuff the CIA runs/gitmo. That filing fee is a bit steep if your in a normal prison making like fifty cents an hour, I don't think they even have that ability there.  Of course the assholes there would probably file ten suits a day if they didn't have a fee.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let the decision be made by the guy whose legs were blown off by this jackass.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Who takes a case like that?


The term is "Pro se".
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This kids got moxie!
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.