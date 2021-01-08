 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   First they came for the snowmen, and did not speak out because I was not a snowman (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean came ON the snowman

snopes.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I think you mean came ON the snowman

[snopes.com image 623x400]


I bet winter came prematurely.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world Trump wished he lived in.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was a teenage deranged killer snow goon
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it could have been worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
