(Daily Mail)   Gentlemen, we have a new record breaking hero. Challengers accepted   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy, we'll be sure to list this stunt on your headstone.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, apparently you can get an article in the Daily Mail if you film yourself chugging 1.75 liters of tea out of a whiskey bottle.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So, apparently you can get an article in the Daily Mail if you film yourself chugging 1.75 liters of tea out of a whiskey bottle.


are you saying you don't believe this bro?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's iced tea.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let those among us who have not done incredibly stupid sh*t like this cast the first stone.

I never expected to live past 30.

This kid? He probably won't.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank the gods that the DailyFail provides a platform on which stupid and dangerous acts can be promoted so other idiots too can test the local emergency rooms effectiveness as they try to break into the obituary section of their local papers.
.
/tide pods, mouth full of cinnamon, butt chugging, what will these crazy kids think of next
.
//How about soaking your balls in naphtha and lighting them? This could benefit the next generation
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the winners in Russian vodka drinking contests poison themselves into death or a coma, but it doesn't really matter because they're Russians.  Less of them around, the better.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Buddy, we'll be sure to list this stunt on your headstone.


I had an alcohol problem for many years. Even at my best/worst that would have tanked me. If he didn't wind up in the hospital it's because he threw up minutes later.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sayin:  https://outline.com/zJJu8n
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did something similar to this in college on my pledge night, but with a handle of vodka.  I was 18 and didn't fully understand what I was doing.  Luckily, some of the other guys forced me to vomit and I survived.  Barely.

/STILL the worst hangover I've ever had
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Let those among us who have not done incredibly stupid sh*t like this cast the first stone.

I never expected to live past 30.

This kid? He probably won't.


Not certain he can COUNT to 30

/takes his shoes off for anything over 10
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool tag? Wow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: NewportBarGuy: Let those among us who have not done incredibly stupid sh*t like this cast the first stone.

I never expected to live past 30.

This kid? He probably won't.

Not certain he can COUNT to 30

/takes his shoes off for anything over 10


He forgot what comes after potato though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone else committing a crime and filming it.
Underage drinking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't do that and live. Obviously BS

Cue the copycats and real deaths.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once mixed half a bottle of Southern Comfort with a Big Gulp of Sprite.

That puke was a shade of green that was not meant to be on this planet.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a typical 2020-2021 response: "That's incredibly reckless. Going to a party with cheering crowds?"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The OG

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, dude needs to STFU.  He's not helping his career resume with every word he speaks.

FTFA( the 19 year old said): 'I would casually go through 750ml in a night but the first time I did a whole bottle in one slam was October 31.'
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unless he cracked the seal on that in front of everyone, it was tea.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shoenice?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pretty typical Jaleb stuff here.
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The video does appear to show him breaking the seal on the bottle, so I'll go ahead and give him the benefit of the doubt that it was truly Jack Daniels in the bottle, rather than iced tea.

For how long was he on video after the feat to ensure that he didn't puke?  I say that if you puke or require any sort of medical intervention within 24 hours of consuming the liquor, the record should not count.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meat0918: Unless he cracked the seal on that in front of everyone, it was tea.


And that night he went to bed in a house and woke up in a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So, apparently you can get an article in the Daily Mail if you film yourself chugging 1.75 liters of tea out of a whiskey bottle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Not certain he can COUNT to 30

/takes his pants shoes off for anything over 10 up to 11


FTFY
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rock

Chalk...

Dumb...

Hawk...

Faux...

K..

U !
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Someone else committing a crime and filming it.
Underage drinking.


Drinking age in the UK is 18. According to TFA so is this lad.

But if he keeps this up, seeing 21 may not be in his cards.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not sure how this is cool. But then, I'm not an easily impressed teenager or adult with the sophistication of a teenager.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nothing cool or impressive about it. Why greenlight this?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meat0918: Unless he cracked the seal on that in front of everyone, it was tea.


he cracked the seal. watch the video
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
750 ml bottle of jack and half a 750 ml bottle of ever clear at 17.  I fought my reflection in the mirror because I thought it was some guy laughing at me.  I woke up on the toilet.  In the toilet.  In the tub.  In the vomit in the tub.  In a bed with some woman.  Outside having a staring contest with the cat.

That's what I remember, anyway.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I nearly died trying to impress people, too.

No girl wants to fark you for this dude.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

THX 1138: Shoenice?


Came for this reference.
Took long enough in this thread
 
xanderak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

symptomoftheuniverse: Cool tag? Wow.


Yeah irresponsible really. Mods, change it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: meat0918: Unless he cracked the seal on that in front of everyone, it was tea.

he cracked the seal. watch the video


We don't get the clearest view of that, though. Could be a piece of tape or something.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag had alcohol poisoning and died I see?
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Advanced cirrhosis of the liver is in this kid's future.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: I nearly died trying to impress people, too.

No girl wants to fark you for this dude.


Like he even could.

I hope someone laid in stock of whatever is the Brit equivalent of Pedialyte.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know Jack Daniels isn't a premium alcohol, but wouldn't mixing in some pineapple juice make it more palatable?
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why the fark would ypu publish this fakery? Some easily impressed kid might get inspired to try that with actual whisky and not get into the hospital in time and die. IIf this is that country's attempt at weeding out potential future qanon believers i have to say it's a very cruel one.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um, no.

A friend of mine died in High School from drinking a fifth of Southern Comfort.  Everyone was chanting for him to "chug it" at a field party (that I didn't attend).
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: meat0918: Unless he cracked the seal on that in front of everyone, it was tea.

he cracked the seal. watch the video


So a seal was cracked on tape. I don't believe that was that the original seal on that bottle though.
 
bisi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanderak: symptomoftheuniverse: Cool tag? Wow.

Yeah irresponsible really. Mods, change it.


Right - this is fark after all, where we in no way condone or make light of excessive alcohol consumption!
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm mildly impressed by the amount of flat Diet Coke that kid was able to chug.
 
