(WCAX Vermont)   Teen arrested while trying to break into a car using a screwdriver, punches and strangles cops, and TFA leaves out the most important detail: Phillips or Slotted?   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Mbayayenge Mafuta, Crime, Arrest, law enforcement, Resisting arrest, Assault, Police  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really Torx me.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A screwdriver?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did not shoot him? I guess those cops are going to have to go to retraining after this.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: A screwdriver?

[Fark user image 850x566]


*Googles screwdriver cocktail*

*saves image of said cocktail*

*Enters Fark thread*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nah he sounds like a flathead to me.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Slotted? Never heard a screwdriver called that before. I thought it was phillips or standard.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Slotted, obviously.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was his name Robertson, eh?

/Canadian farkers will know.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Was his name Robertson, eh?

/Canadian farkers will know.


Ya beat me to it by less than a minute :(
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a heck of a first name!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How would punches and strangles cops help anyone break into a car?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Punched and strangled cops and for some reason is alive to go to court. Hmmmmm
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least he didn't have to track down a pentalobe.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Slotted?  Did you mean "Flathead?"
 
M-G
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.


Oh yeah, I have an oven at work that was built using those.  Must've been popular in the UK back in the 00's.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.


I use a pry bar, because when I'm stealing cars, I'm not screwing around.
 
mekkab
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Was his name Robertson, eh?

/Canadian farkers will know.


came for this, and am squarely pleased.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sonic.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i suppose screws can be slotted but the driver is not.  also could have been torx which is the best format by a metric mile.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Punched and strangled cops and for some reason is alive to go to court. Hmmmmm


And his name is Mbayayenge.

Vermont is apparently as mellow and laid back as Ben & Jerry would have me believe.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mbayayenge Mafuta

Wasn't that the villain in "The Lion King"?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.

Oh yeah, I have an oven at work that was built using those.  Must've been popular in the UK back in the 00's.


Still are, most screws in Ikea products are Pozidrv.

But really, the right answer everywhere is stop farking around and use Torx. Exceptions: Machinsts can use hex head/Allen, and Canadian construction workers can use Robertson.

Everyone else, stop farking around and use Torx.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. Screws are slotted, Screwdrivers are flat-head.
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you mean a "plus" or a "minus"?
 
M-G
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.

Oh yeah, I have an oven at work that was built using those.  Must've been popular in the UK back in the 00's.


Earlier than that.  They were super common in British cars.  They were developed for the same reason as Torx:  rapid assembly without cam-out or stripping of the head with greater torque.  But the only problem is that you can fit a Phillips driver into the head, and if you do, it will cam out and chew up the head.

They're still used, as a recent Ikea purchase had them, which seemed an odd choice for the target market, which is unlikely to recognize a Pozidriv head or have the needed driver.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since the cop lived, the better word is "choked" not "strangled".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EvilVanMan: M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.

Oh yeah, I have an oven at work that was built using those.  Must've been popular in the UK back in the 00's.

Still are, most screws in Ikea products are Pozidrv.

But really, the right answer everywhere is stop farking around and use Torx. Exceptions: Machinsts can use hex head/Allen, and Canadian construction workers can use Robertson.

Everyone else, stop farking around and use Torx.


Machinists don't really use fasteners - not their job.  They are operating mills and lathes to make parts from pieces of stock.  Or programming the CNC nowadays.

Construction workers using screwed fasteners?  Hmmn.  Sheetrock hangers I guess.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ACAB am i right? He wasn't doing anything wrong. He has every right to steal that car.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EvilVanMan: M-G: I only use Pozidrv for breaking into cars.

Oh yeah, I have an oven at work that was built using those.  Must've been popular in the UK back in the 00's.

Still are, most screws in Ikea products are Pozidrv.

But really, the right answer everywhere is stop farking around and use Torx. Exceptions: Machinsts can use hex head/Allen, and Canadian construction workers can use Robertson.

Everyone else, stop farking around and use Torx.


Torx ironically suck for anything requiring torque at small sizes, the splines are too thin.
 
