(Twitter)   That's nuts   (twitter.com) divider line
89
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA-
Hang on a tick - dude died & I feel bad for laughing
Hang on another tick - he was a fascist goon trying to subvert democracy & steal sh*t
Let me continue -BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA-*WHEEZ*-HAHAHAHAHAHA....
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 487x727]


what a farking tool
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steal a painting of Tip O'Neill


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media keeps using the picture his family provided above the fold, or in this case as the media card, rather than the social media posts that show how farking deranged he was. Imagine if they asked the families of minorities killed by cops or accused of crimes for the best pictures of them....
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have been a really good shot to hit his little nuts
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend told me this happened yesterday but is there any credible source to prove it happened or the story? Please tell me there's video
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes balls to do that.

/I'll let myself out
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please be video of this.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone actually confirmed this?  So far it's all been fanfic.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the era of photoshops, quick memes, and general disinformation as punchlines, this is the kind of shiat that is so crazy that it has to be true.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sure stuck it to the libs
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want this to be true so very, very badly. If it turns out it isn't, Imma be like the "It's still real to me" dude.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy: Jeep (MY BALLS!)
Youtube mdMURWty9II
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Please be video of this.


I'll settle for audio

/need a new ringtone
//I'm evil, and I'm tired of pretending I'm not
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: He must have been a really good shot to hit his little nuts


Or, and bear with me 'til the end: a large penis would've blocked the ball shot.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Stagger Lee lit a cigarette she shot him in the balls
Blew the smoke off her revolver, had him dragged to city hall
Bayo, Bayo, see you hang him high
He shot my Billy dead and now he's got to die

Delia went a walking down on Singapore Street
A three-piece band on the corner played "Near My God to Thee"
But Delia whistled a different tune, what tune could it be?
The song that woman sung was "Look Out Stagger Lee"
The song that Delia sung was "Look Out Stagger Lee"
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: steal a painting of Tip O'Neill


[Fark user image 275x205] [View Full Size image _x_]


Loot.  Why question the desire to collect a lot of loot, pile it up, and sleep upon it?

maddog2030: He must have been a really good shot to hit his little nuts


When a critical role fails at 1, and your saving throw *also* rolls to a 1.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevecore: My friend told me this happened yesterday but is there any credible source to prove it happened or the story? Please tell me there's video


Credibility? Proof?

These are republicans. They never cared about such, why should me.

Anyone else hearing CB4?

When I'm with my homies, we're rollin
Can't love a painting unless it's stolen
Don't ask me what the price is,
But it's more than cock shock devices

Shock to my balls!
(You can feel the)
Shock to my balls!
(You can feel the..)
Shock to my balls!
(You can feel the!!!)
Shock to my balls!
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: blatz514: steal a painting of Tip O'Neill


[Fark user image 275x205] [View Full Size image _x_]

Loot.  Why question the desire to collect a lot of loot, pile it up, and sleep upon it?

maddog2030: He must have been a really good shot to hit his little nuts

When a critical role fails at 1, and your saving throw *also* rolls to a 1.


File under "Tripped on an imaginary invisible deceased turtle"
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Play stupid games win stupid prizes.


I hear he had a short fuse and was always very teste.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: He sure stuck it to the libs


To really pwn the libs, either dildo your butt or taze 'yer nuts.  I like this new addition to pwnage! More need to do this!!  I'm not feeling quite pwnt just yet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tased in the balls
And you're to blame,
You give MAGA
A bad name.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try not to laugh at the suffering of others.

But, perhaps I should be trying harder?
 
Burff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope life insurance refuses to pay out as his death occurred during the commission of a crime.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shock!
Shock!
Shock!
Watch the monkey get hurt, monkey
Shock!
Shock!
Shock!
Watch the monkey get hurt, monkeyShock the monkey!
Shock the monkey!
Shock the monkey!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This nation deserves a serious drama about the Trump presidency from Adam McKay starring Christian Bale and a whacky comedy about the Trump presidency from Adam McKay starring Will Ferrell.
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has there been any guesses on how many people are going to wind up with COVID after this debacle?  Any estimates on the number of attendants, both inside and outside the capital?
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I want this to be true so very, very badly. If it turns out it isn't, Imma be like the "It's still real to me" dude.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the Tip?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 487x727]


Cosplaying Skurge? Same morals too.
 
Gratch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a lot of nuts!
Youtube IRl3r4q_dUY
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

M-G: Has anyone actually confirmed this?  So far it's all been fanfic.


There is definitely family of the guy saying he died of a heart attack. They also said he wasn't there to do violence. His family is trash. His legacy is a joke.  They will forever be shamed. Fark them.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Serious? I submitted a hilarious headline yesterday that got the "unapproved but you get to see it" exemption, so I have to assume this story prompted a lot of other headline submissions.

Something as staggeringly funny and Karma-driven as this and THIS is the headline they finally greenlighted? What, no one did Ow My Balls headline? In the words of the Treasoner in Chief: Sad

Time for the Mods to go back to comedy school for a refresher course.

Sorry to be a whiner but come on.
 
inelegy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SCTV The Brooke Shields Show
Youtube 4eV6vRLDj_s

Does anyone know where Brooke Shields was the other day?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If he hadn't died his employer would have definitely sacked him for this.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gratch: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IRl3r4q_​dUY]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am just sad there have been no stories about any of these idiots tripping and shooting themselves.
 
Resin33
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care if this is true or not. I'm going to just assume this is real like the Pee Tape.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's highly unlikely this guy had any balls at all.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
22 Jump Street Schmidt, Jenko & The Captain HD
Youtube JFPJ0PWFuhI
just wait until the end
 
zerkalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somewhere Tip is smiling and downing another Guiness
 
epyonyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

epyonyx: [YouTube video: 22 Jump Street Schmidt, Jenko & The Captain HD]just wait until the end


Mods, can you add a NSFW label to that?
 
