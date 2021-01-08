 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Two Florida Men arrested after stealing human skulls, hands, arms and bones from cemetery, in which investigators believe was either ritualistic activity or an attempt to get boned   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Warrant, Death, Ritual, Polk County, Florida, Sheriff, Lake County, Florida, Police, 43-year-old Brian Montalvo Tolentino  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palo mayombe or really hardcore paleo diet?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory, the original is also on YouTube and probably not work safe
Grave Robbing For Morons: Can You Solve the Mystery of the World's Creepiest Instructional Video?
Youtube s0DmXoMAveo
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in the hell smokes cigars while crypt robbing? I'm impressed the forensic team was able to trace the saliva residue back to these former offenders. This story is mucho F'ed up.
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a greenlight from post the original story about this grave robbing. Glad they caught the dudes as they seem to hang out in weird circles.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a crime, it's arkeeologgy
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing beats an American original.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AuralArgument:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Be a Self made American Scion, or at least build yourself one.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Willie Sutton's corpse?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aren't skulls, hands and arms also bones?  I guess i can see the journalist's dilemma...

"Thieves steal bones"  kinda short.   "Thieves steal skull and bones"  That sounds like that frat thing.  "Thieves steal skull, hands and bones."  I dunno.  Let's see what the editor says.

"Whadja wake me for?  I was dreamin it was 1973!  Look at the copy?  What am I?  An editor? I am?  This nightmare never ends!  Oh gawd.  Mumble mumble....   add 'arms'.  Right there.  Arms and hands go together.  Strunnk and White says so.  That's who.  AP Style Guide?  Heretic!  Get out of my alley!
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was expecting one of the two men to look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I am disappointed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mount Dora cemetery

Maybe they were just exploring...  Can you point to the desecrated grave?   Good!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Excitable boys, they both were.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Aren't skulls, hands and arms also bones?  I guess i can see the journalist's dilemma...
"Thieves steal bones"  kinda short.   "Thieves steal skull and bones"  That sounds like that frat thing.  "Thieves steal skull, hands and bones."  I dunno.  Let's see what the editor says.
"Whadja wake me for?  I was dreamin it was 1973!  Look at the copy?  What am I?  An editor? I am?  This nightmare never ends!  Oh gawd.  Mumble mumble....   add 'arms'.  Right there.  Arms and hands go together.  Strunnk and White says so.  That's who.  AP Style Guide?  Heretic!  Get out of my alley!


Maybe this was an initiation ritual into Yale's secret Skull and Bones society like John Kerry and GWB. What bootstrappy lads!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: Who in the hell smokes cigars while crypt robbing? I'm impressed the forensic team was able to trace the saliva residue back to these former offenders. This story is mucho F'ed up.


Cigars are used to enter a trance like state
https://www.lawrencetalks.org/charla-​d​e-merienda/2019/9/9/palo-mayombe-kongo​-derived-afro-cuban-spirituality
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Aren't skulls, hands and arms also bones?  I guess i can see the journalist's dilemma...

"Thieves steal bones"  kinda short.   "Thieves steal skull and bones"  That sounds like that frat thing.  "Thieves steal skull, hands and bones."  I dunno.  Let's see what the editor says.

"Whadja wake me for?  I was dreamin it was 1973!  Look at the copy?  What am I?  An editor? I am?  This nightmare never ends!  Oh gawd.  Mumble mumble....   add 'arms'.  Right there.  Arms and hands go together.  Strunnk and White says so.  That's who.  AP Style Guide?  Heretic!  Get out of my alley!


A hand is bones and other stuff like muscles, nerves, skin veins
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.