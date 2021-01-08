 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Poop is coming out....and being smeared in the Capitol   (orlandosentinel.com)
    Trump rioters, violent invasion of the Capitol  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought the entire Fark Politics tab to Washington.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They were trying to take a dump on the Constitution, why not the Capitol as well.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Best People.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FNG: The Best People.


I'm sure they pooped bigly. The best poop. It was yuge!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because of course they did

Lime pit, these farkers have nothing to offer us
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
animals
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course they did, shiat-slinging and basic symbols are how they communicate
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DNA evidence. Biological hazmat in a federal building.
Free vacation in cuba
 
H31N0US
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Poop? That's an ANTIFA thing! I TOLD YOU IT WAS ANTIFA!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
True patriot poopers.
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pooptriot Party.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump supporters are filthy animals. It's not news it's Fark.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well they were claiming they were looking for a bathroom. Guess someone didn't quite make it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The jig is up! You can tell it was Antifa from the preponderance of nuts and berries in the sample. Real Americans only eat well done steak.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were full of shiat.
 
Anayalator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't care if poop is gay, as long as it is happy.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
INVESTIGATOR:  "Morning, Senator.... hey.... wait just a gosh darn minute.  You aren't Senator Cruz.   You're just a smear of poop!"
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
genetic material a plenty!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm seriously in favor of stripping them of their citizenship and just tossing them somewhere.

That's what they said should happen to people who kneeled during the National Anthem.
 
aremmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This must be what I'M ERIC had in mind when he made his "they're not even human" comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Remember kids, when committing a felony its always best to stop and take a dump. DNA evidence has never gotten anyone arrested or convicted so go ahead and leave a steaming pile at the scene of your caper.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure the guy who tased himself in the balls to death lost control of his bowels.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, look, somebody left a DNA sample. Thx.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair congress was already full of shiat so it makes sense.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well I am sure Fox will scream about having it tested for DNA to make sure it wasn't antifa poop.


A former coworker of mine is a custodian on the house side of the Capitol, I should see if he had to clean it up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In June, Trump sent Barr's Unmarked Stormtroopers.

On Wednesday, Trump sent poo-flinging monkeys.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Derpers: Well, it wasn't fire. Which is a standard for rioting that we made up this week. We're also going to stick our fingers in our ears if you point out that the BLM arsonist was a Qanon.
 
mescalito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do a Big Poo - George and the Giant Pledge
Youtube U3iOmhIIc_s
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Leaving DNA evidence?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A human garbage president attracts human garbage supporters.  Who'da thunk?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd like to see a cage match between Techno Viking and Maga Viking.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was going to make a comment in the thread about all the restaurants, bathrooms, etc. being closed before the riot.

I was going to post "how long until these guys start throwing poop around?"

But I thought better of it and closed the tab.

Guess they really did throw poop around.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hum, does this not constitution germ warfare or a weapon of mass destruction?  That's a capital offense is it not?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump followers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poop
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who else does that?  Anyone here work in the psychiatric corners of the world?  Or prison?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perfect metaphor for the Trump era.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as nobody pooped on a police car.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They really are just toddlers who have never been told no or faced any consequences in their lives ever aren't they? Did any of them hold their breathe until they passed out or Trump was declared god emperor of mankind too?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As close as they can get to shiating on the Constitution.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They can get DNA from that, so they'll be going to prison, too.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Psychologists note that scatolia tends to occur in individuals with a history of obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, ADD, autism or post-traumatic stress, especially trauma related to physical or sexual abuse.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that website smeared poop on my phone
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: They can get DNA from that, so they'll be going to prison, too.


I just hope that they are saving this evidence, they should have treated the whole thing like a crime scene.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: They can get DNA from that, so they'll be going to prison, too.


I thought the same thing. Could be an interesting trial at discovery phase
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The jig is up! You can tell it was Antifa from the preponderance of nuts and berries in the sample. Real Americans only eat well done steak.


with ketchup
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Psychologists note that scatolia tends to occur in individuals with a history of obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, ADD, autism or post-traumatic stress, especially trauma related to physical or sexual abuse.


I am pretty sure it is more like just being an assh*le
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bruscar: Psychologists note that scatolia tends to occur in individuals with a history of obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, ADD, autism or post-traumatic stress, especially trauma related to physical or sexual abuse.



Scatolia?  He died back in 2016
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
this just gets better and better. savages
 
