(ABC News)   Iran bans Covid-19 vaccines from US, Britain, leading top western epidemiologists to shrug and say, "Well, okay, then"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a Tehranical government?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Enjoy your Chinese or Russian vaccine then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do they have 5G in Iran yet? The microchips in the vaccine can't turn you into an infidel without a 5G signal to phone home to get detailed instructions.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe they're worried we'll use them to find Osama bin Laden.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How did you deal with the COVID-19 pandemic?
Iran.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What do you expect from a Tehranical government?


ಠ ʖ ಠ
 
CommonName2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?


Or giving them to Republicans, amirite?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And we're like whatev, obvs.
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally a feel good story.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?


It looks like we won't be. But in theory I guess we'd do it to save their lives?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welp.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"That's okay. 50% of our country doesn't trust them either."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FYI the West kinda has a history of sending tainted medical "help" to the Middle East.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they plan to adopt vaccines and get it from a source they trust.  Western Europe and the US do not hold a monopoly on producing vaccines, so thankfully it shouldn't be a problem to find a palatable producer.  As long as their citizens aren't being endangered, Iran's leadership can condemn and snub the West to their heart's content.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More for us?
 
Persepolis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?


I understand the sentiment,  but the problem we are facing is a global pandemic, and the ultimate solution would be global immunity.  Until we get there, at risk populations (those unable to get vaccinated) in every country, state and locality will be threatened.

That said, deployment is already a cluster fark here, so we should keep and distribute as much as we can/as best we can at home first.

In other news: the government of Iran sucks, and the victims are the Iranian people themselves.  Same as it ever was.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Guardian - Mon 11 Jul 2011 - CIA organised fake vaccination drive to get Osama bin Laden's family DNA
"The CIA organised a fake vaccination programme in the town where it believed Osama bin Laden was hiding in an elaborate attempt to obtain DNA from the fugitive al-Qaida leader's family, a Guardian investigation has found.

"As part of extensive preparations for the raid that killed Bin Laden in May, CIA agents recruited a senior Pakistani doctor to organise the vaccine drive in Abbottabad, even starting the "project" in a poorer part of town to make it look more authentic, according to Pakistani and US officials and local residents."
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?


Well, we're not, in that vaccines purchased by the U.S. government aren't going there.  But the vaccine companies would certainly sell to Iran. Their money is as good as anybody's.  Iran just refuses to buy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I really do not trust," them, Khamenei said of those nations. "Sometimes they want to test" their vaccines on other countries

Is it bad that I kind of see his point?

I mean, it's not like we're pals with Iran.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "I really do not trust," them, Khamenei said of those nations. "Sometimes they want to test" their vaccines on other countries

Is it bad that I kind of see his point?

I mean, it's not like we're pals with Iran.


Also, look who is President.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Persepolis: I understand the sentiment,  but the problem we are facing is a global pandemic, and the ultimate solution would be global immunity.  Until we get there, at risk populations (those unable to get vaccinated) in every country, state and locality will be threatened.


As you noted in after the quote above, there is no shortage of recipients in the US and UK.

The US and UK are not the sole source of vaccines. I think India potentially has the most production capacity. And Iran itself wouldn't suffer from developing such capacity.

Also, user name? Persian?
 
suze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And Iran was clobbered by COVID, too.

As of August:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle​-​east-53598965
 
billstewart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They can get Chinese or Russian or eventually Indian vaccines, but probably they'll buy them from Europe instead.  Most of the Big Pharma companies are Swiss or Swiss-and-American multinationals. I'm not sure how much of the manufacturing happens in the US as opposed to Europe (probably both, but I've only been around the Philly-NewJersey-Delaware cluster of that industry.)
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: As you noted in after the quote above


I was trying to say "as you noted above, in part of your comment I did not quote"

/ Sorry to complicate things
 
Persepolis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Also, user name? Persian?


Yes indeed, though that's my ethnic origin.  Naturalized and proud American since the mid-90s, lived here since I was 2.

Not named after the comic book, but the city.  Influenced by Sid Meier more than anything.
 
joker420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: lawd jesus its a fire: Why are we sending our vaccines over there in the first place?

It looks like we won't be. But in theory I guess we'd do it to save their lives?


Why?
 
