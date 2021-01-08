 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Argyle Day, so let's all take a moment to celebrate Herbert "Daring" Dashwood's loyal ghoul manservant in the year 2248   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
both he and this bear would like a word with you, subby - 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: both he and this bear would like a word with you, subby - [Fark user image 620x300]


"We got everything up in this mug, man. CB, CD VHS..."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool story, smoothskin.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: "National Argyle Day on January 8th celebrates the pattern derived from the tartan of Clan Campbell, of Argyll in western Scotland."

Clan Campbell?!!!!  They were responsible for the Glencoe Massacre. I will never again wear argyle socks.
 
sniderman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was okay as a sort-of-inconsequential chief engineer, but does he deserve his own day?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dashwood was a farking asshole who got a ton of people killed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Dashwood was a farking asshole who got a ton of people killed.


So half the Wasteland wants him re-elected.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Q:  What is a pirate's favorite kind of socks?
A:  ARRRR-gyle!
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alley Oop-Oop, Oop, Oop-Oop
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

/like the fist of an angry god
 
