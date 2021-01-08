 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 8 is 'amok' as in: "Future historians may well look back on the present day as a country run by amok Presidency"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
austin.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [austin.com image 200x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll get the lights.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [austin.com image 200x150]


Done.
 
Chevello
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1​8​36830.Amok

Good book. Very intense
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 512x383]


Goddammit!

Star Trek: Spock's kal-if-fee
Youtube tQL9U-fCQ64
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 512x383]


Bith Set Me Up: Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 512x383]

Goddammit!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tQL9U-fC​Q64]


djfitz: [Fark user image 800x735]


You all beat me to it!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a mok might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dirtfloorcracker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/k8gHubY94rA
My first thought when I hear the word amok.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Future" historians?  They've beat you to the punch, Subby
 
