On this day in history, in 1992 President George H. W. Bush made great strides in Yak diplomacy with the Prime Minister of Japan
17
posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 3:15 PM



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


can we do that to trump, but with a chloroform-soaked rag instead?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blowing chunks, no biggie
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe Dave Barry referred to it as the kind of frank exchange between world leaders we need to see more of.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: Blowing chunks, no biggie


The dog was named Chunks!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And from that day forward, politely vomiting into the lap of an elderly member of the Japanese government was known as a "Bushuru"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Face it, George.  You threw up on the prime minister.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 6th grade, I threw up a giant bowl of Corn Pops in band class.  People still mention it to me.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neil Bush was having dinner with Scott Hinckley,

the same day Scott's brother John tried to get Neil's dad a promotion

Yes John was nuts, but that don't mean folks didn't clear a path --just like they did when Duran Duran shot RFK.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should never mix your drinks.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes yes yes wheres the gif i have it in my hed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh how I miss the days when our leaders were so dignified.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 363x274]

can we do that to trump, but with a chloroform-soaked rag instead?


I think I'd yak too if someone stuffed a bunch of linen napkins down my gullet
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah, I long for the days where presidential vomit involved neither Twitter nor hate rallies
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What someone on the yak may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: [Fark user image 850x691]


Arrived anticipating a Prince Rutherford reference while prepared to make one.
I see my work is done.
 
