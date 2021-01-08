 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Scottish fishermen halt exports due to Brexit red tape. For those of you unfamiliar with Scottish Fish, they're like Swedish Fish, only much more likely to drunkenly glass you at 2 AM in a Glasgow pub   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Followup, European Union, International trade, Santiago Buesa of SB Fish, European Union markets, Britain's departure, trade group, Thursday evening, Scottish fishermen  
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scottish fish are dangerous, they are all on drugs
Scot Squad: Sea-class Drugs
Youtube RsY2zWN6D3Q
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whomp whomp.

I wonder when carter will get here telling us that it was totally worth the extra 3.4% fish we'll get this year to close us off from 60% of our fish export market.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
salty cod
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Smelt? Near kilt, aye, morelike!"
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What does it mean to 
"Drunkenly Glass you"
mean
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: What does it mean to
"Drunkenly Glass you"
mean


NSFW language

"Trainspotting" - Bar Scene HD
Youtube SUZyNLZZjMs
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: What does it mean to 
"Drunkenly Glass you"
mean


To have a drink person shove a beer glass in your face.

Broken bottles are often referred to as Glasgow Daggers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If they're anything like Scotch Eggs count me in.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 700x1019]


Needs less Wales and more Northern Ireland and Gibraltar.  I guess Gibraltar actually kind of managed to jump off and grab the rope because now they're Schengen.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Loves me some smoked Scottish salmon. And a wee dram of Islay whisky.

/dnrfa
 
