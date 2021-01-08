 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Surely the Royal Mint hasn't just plucked a quotation off the net without checking the source ... has it?" -Abraham Lincoln   (theguardian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yes it has, and don't call me Shirley" - George Washington
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the 4 legged "Tri" pod.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, time for the Friday song. Shake ya backsides, Seattle peeps...

Mint Royale - Show Me
Youtube UKQmZBB-Sns
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So what we're saying is, the Royal Mint's tribute to HG Wells, in the form of legal British currency, has got every single HG Wells-based element wrong.

That's quite an achievement.

Has anyone checked that they haven't included a pic of Freddie Mercury on the other side, having done a GIS for queen?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
UUUUUMmmmm.... Royal Mints

Another royal mint, Sir Homer the Gluttonous?
Yes.  Keep 'em coming, wench
I'm your royal servant, Sir Homer
Less lip, more mint.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's these kinds of errors that eventually triple the value of the coin. Maybe they did this on purpose.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's EDMUND Wells.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Its four-legged tripod, meanwhile, is "an interpretation of the various machines in War of the Worlds"

A four-legged tripod is great, but have they seen my two-lens monacle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Walker
"Yes it has, and don't call me Shirley" - George Washington

As inscribed on every US quarter.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HG Wells is such a national treasure in the UK he deserves a coin?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: HG Wells is such a national treasure in the UK he deserves a coin?


Amongst other things the dude created what we would recognise as the first tabletop war game, so yes
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It's these kinds of errors that eventually triple the value of the coin. Maybe they did this on purpose.


Only if the errors appear in a limited number of coins in the initial batch, and are then corrected for the remaining coins issued.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pert: The Pope of Manwich Village: It's these kinds of errors that eventually triple the value of the coin. Maybe they did this on purpose.

Only if the errors appear in a limited number of coins in the initial batch, and are then corrected for the remaining coins issued.


Moist Von Lipwig shuts his desk drawer firmly *
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now I really want one. Shipping would cost too much though. When I was an exchange student, I got the £5 coin issued for the 40th year of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Got it at the post office on campus for £5, enough to get 4 pints of bitter at the college pub. At the time it was worth around $8usd, but now it would be around $6.80.

Is this going to be circulated, or is it just for collectors? The £5 coins for the Queen's anniversaries were circulated, but I doubt most of them got into real circulation. Kind of like the US dollar coins. They are kind of circulated, but really no one uses them often. Tooth Fairy is giving them to my daughter. She likes getting a "gold" coin for a tooth.
 
zamboni [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: "Yes it has, and don't call me Shirley" - George Washington


KarmicDisaster: Yes, the 4 legged "Tri" pod.


Well, I see my work here has already been done! Back to bed.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

amb: Now I really want one. Shipping would cost too much though. When I was an exchange student, I got the £5 coin issued for the 40th year of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Got it at the post office on campus for £5, enough to get 4 pints of bitter at the college pub. At the time it was worth around $8usd, but now it would be around $6.80.

Is this going to be circulated, or is it just for collectors? The £5 coins for the Queen's anniversaries were circulated, but I doubt most of them got into real circulation. Kind of like the US dollar coins. They are kind of circulated, but really no one uses them often. Tooth Fairy is giving them to my daughter. She likes getting a "gold" coin for a tooth.


I couldn't find a definitive answer, but the Royal Mint's 'site states that the H.G.Wells £2 will be struck in circulating alloys, which implies it will be in general circulation - and there are usually dozens of coin designs in circulation here in the U.K.
 
LograyX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

