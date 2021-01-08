 Skip to content
(Bloomberg) Dominion sues Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion, which is roughly $1.3 billion more than Sidney Powell is worth (bloomberg.com)
      
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, to be present when she opened that letter...
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying has consequences.... Who knew
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.

Send her to her next cafeee as a panhandler at the Gainesville QT.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahhahahahhha​hahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahah

/ha
 
dripping with sarcasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we do class action? I want in on this.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Kraken named as a co-defendant?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she better pay or else they'll send the Jem'Hadar to collect it.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of GoFundMe is going to raise $1.3B.

Is debtors' prison still a thing?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like it's Dominion that has released the Kraken.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*career...jeez Apple, I thought your computers were smart.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they have the process papers drawn up for Two Scoops on 1/21.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do NewsMax and OAN
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never rooted for a corporate legal team more in my life.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st rule of American speech: you can say anything you want until you start affecting a company's bottom line and costing rich people money

/And in this case the rich people are actually in the right.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every time Apple builds an idiot proof feature, nature invents a better idiot.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion just pulling a number out of the air?  Wasn't their system used only in LA county?  How much were they paid for that?

They'll win, and will be awarded $1.

Having Powell disbarred makes more sense.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiribub: Oh, to be present when she opened that letter...


Artist's rendering:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Now do NewsMax and OAN


Work your way up the chain. It's how you break organized crime gangs.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll respond to this pro se and prove the old adage.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Dominion just pulling a number out of the air?  Wasn't their system used only in LA county?  How much were they paid for that?

They'll win, and will be awarded $1.

Having Powell disbarred makes more sense.


Little known legal secret. You never start with the minimum you will accept. You have no negotiating room then.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is her website to solicit defense donations. https://defendingtherepubl​ic.org/
Beware, this is serious Time Cube level stuff you probably don't want on your history.
It's bad ...like 1989 HTML bad
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess she didn't think that master lie all the way through.

Have fun eating cat food and living in abandoned shipping container. I hope you die sad and alone and wrapped in your gaudy faux fur shiat, coont.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is unlikely worth much more than $1.3 million.   $1.3b is a bit ridiculous, could have made it $130m or something.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not fark with big money.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dripping with sarcasm: Can we do class action? I want in on this.


If Dominion is really classy, they would donate the damages to repairing Capitol Hill.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot, right?

But seriously, holy balls.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News, Newsmax and OAN all broadcast on-air clarifications distancing themselves from Powell's claims.

This is wrong. Only FOX and NewsMax did, OAN never did that I can find.

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/nati​on/2020/12/21/Fox-Newsmax-OANN-electio​n-fraud-claims-backtracked-Dominion-Sm​artmatic-Donald-Trump-stop-the-steal-S​idney-Powell/stories/202012210133
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: She'll respond to this pro se and prove the old adage.


And somehow misspell her own name.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: This is her website to solicit defense donations. https://defendingtherepubli​c.org/
Beware, this is serious Time Cube level stuff you probably don't want on your history.
It's bad ...like 1989 HTML bad


Needs a starry black background, and some flashing text.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mercury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think you meant covfefe
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that it's America.  With the Truth on her side, she will have nothing to worry about, especially with Ms Carone and Rudy as a character witnesses.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dripping with sarcasm: Can we do class action? I want in on this.


What damages have you suffered?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every time Apple builds an idiot proof feature, nature invents a better idiot.


God damn does this explain the GOP or what?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: It seems like it's Dominion that has released the Kraken.


The letter was really just Perseus holding the head of Medusa
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autocorrect sucks
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Dominion just pulling a number out of the air?  Wasn't their system used only in LA county?  How much were they paid for that?

They'll win, and will be awarded $1.

Having Powell disbarred makes more sense.


You must be thinking of someone else. Dominion machines were and are used in Georgia and other states. You may also assume they have an ongoing contract for maintenance. But mostly this would be for loss of business if the company misses out on future sales.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1.3B isn't for her.

It's for the companies that are going to get attached to this lawsuit as discovery proceeded.

OANN, NewsMax, Fox News....
 
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: dripping with sarcasm: Can we do class action? I want in on this.

What damages have you suffered?


I now know her name and that she exists.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Dominion just pulling a number out of the air?  Wasn't their system used only in LA county?  How much were they paid for that?

They'll win, and will be awarded $1.

Having Powell disbarred makes more sense.


Pretty sure it was used in several counties and states
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Quark take over The Dominion? That's an absurd amount.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Dominion wouldn't be able to take the IOU Sydney received from the devil for her soul.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The discovery on this is going to be fun to watch.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: This is her website to solicit defense donations. https://defendingtherepubli​c.org/
Beware, this is serious Time Cube level stuff you probably don't want on your history.
It's bad ...like 1989 HTML bad


I think her people ripped off the page from somewhere else but didn't copy any of the CSS or JavaScript files.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Dominion just pulling a number out of the air?  Wasn't their system used only in LA county?  How much were they paid for that?

They'll win, and will be awarded $1.

Having Powell disbarred makes more sense.


Maybe they've lost contracts?  I'm sore they have a running tally of the financial hit this legal team has taken on them.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JimmyTheHutt: I've never rooted for a corporate legal team more in my life.


I've never rooted for one, EVER, yet here we are...
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Every time Apple builds an idiot proof feature, nature invents a better idiot.


Related:  "there is significant overlap between the smartest bears and the dumbest campers". -Park Ranger guy commenting on locked trash cans.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: This is her website to solicit defense donations. https://defendingtherepubli​c.org/
Beware, this is serious Time Cube level stuff you probably don't want on your history.
It's bad ...like 1989 HTML bad


That CSS is broken worse than Joe Theismann's leg.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Did Quark take over The Dominion? That's an absurd amount.


It's so that can do her a "kindness" and settle for 1/10th that amount.  She'll still be ruined forever.
 
