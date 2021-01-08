 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Freight clearance facility built to process the Brexit backlog partially opens and starts accepting trucks for processing. well, they would, if the UK government hadn't given the drivers the wrong postcode and sent them though a small village   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Shift gear, murder a prostitute, drive thru the obviously wrong village..."
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Shift gear, murder a prostitute, drive thru the obviously wrong village..."


I enjoyed that episode of Top Gear.
 
munkkiniemi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was some talk about an oven-ready Brexit. This must be it.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well done brexit voters, this is our future now. Welcome to Clusterfarkland.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, help me out here...Is Britain the Florida of Europe or the U.S. of Europe?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Then the chicken-fancier came to play
With his long red beard and his sister's weird, she drives a lorry.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: So, help me out here...Is Britain the Florida of Europe or the U.S. of Europe?


Both
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As an American, I'd love to laugh.  But, judging from our own government's  response, I'll keep it to myself.
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby here. This shiatshow is quite literally on my doorstep. the park itself was foisted on the locals with no public consultation, they just rocked up with the diggers one day and started working.

It's also very close to a new motorway junction that no-one wanted, as as soon as it was finished, this crap started, so the traffic cones & lane closures were just replaced by new ones. It couldn't have possibly been handled more incompetently, we thought, then this happened.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: So, help me out here...Is Britain the Florida of Europe or the U.S. of Europe?


Unlike Florida to the US, we don't have to let the roam freely through the rest of the continent anymore.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Paddy: RoboZombie: So, help me out here...Is Britain the Florida of Europe or the U.S. of Europe?

Unlike Florida to the US, we don't have to let the roam freely through the rest of the continent anymore.


I like where you're gong with this. See? if we had LET the south secede, we could stop Floridaman from travelling as well!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read a satirical magazine from England, Private Eye, and it always strikes me that their government is even more incompetent than ours. Although this last week has given me pause about that thought. But the cult of upper class twits in England still is very strong. "Oh, he went to Eton; he must be smart." Oiks.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure this was an open parking lot a few thousand years ago. Why do you have to smear Britain's newfound greatness by quibbling over temporal details?
 
