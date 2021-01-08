 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Florida man forgets to unpack the weed after moving to the Key-Stoned state   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
6
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
420 Imperial Drive. Huh.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought is "I wonder if it's Christmas Tree, man."  I haven't stumbled upon any legal weed that smells like that indoor nazi dope.
 
skankboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
420!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just think. In a few years, that will be a shipping mistake instead of a criminal matter...
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If 1 of the new home requirements you give your Realtor is the house number has to be 420. You may set off a few red flags.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Willie_One_Eye: 420 Imperial Drive. Huh.


Heh.  Back in college, one of my dorm rooms was #420.

If someone wanted to stop by later and asked
for my room number, they wouldn't believe me at first.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

