(Guardian)   The man bun is making a comeback due to lockdowns. Have we not suffered enough?   (theguardian.com) divider line
58
    More: PSA, Hairstyle, Man, return of the man bun, Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid C.F., white hipster, Gender, Paul McCartney  
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stop hating just because you're bald, impotent and poor.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could definitely use a trim, it is accentuating my bald spot.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stop hating just because you're bald, impotent and poor.


Quit lying, I'm not bald!

/well or impotent, but poor I got in spades
//does it look stupid to me?  Sure
///does that matter one farking bit?  Nope.  Look how you want to look
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stop hating just because you're bald, impotent and poor.


All the dudes I've seen with buns looked like they were homeless.

/even the ones in suits
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I could definitely use a trim, it is accentuating my bald spot.


laliste.netView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time to invest in lopping shear futures.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gays call those "suicide knobs"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: KarmicDisaster: I could definitely use a trim, it is accentuating my bald spot.

[laliste.net image 500x459]


Ohhhhh. Let's see if I've got enough length for that... wow, it's getting close, I'll keep going.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hound throws shade at the man bun
Youtube qUygQGAlMJ4
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 700x582]


Why am I not surprised.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who would've guessed that a pandemic would've resulted in me growing a top pony, wearing yoga pants, and enjoying wine. I've turned into a white woman
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about the stupid hairstyle, but could we start shaving the beards FFS? They SMELL! Oh my god, do they smell! You know how scent wicks down your armpit hair? Well the same thing happens on your face and fat-folding neck!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 736x756]


Stop posting that.


Little Rock, 1959. Rally at state capitol, protesting the integration of Central High School
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I French braided my husbands Covid hair a couple weeks ago.  It's just past his shoulders now.  As a long time military, the novelty of this long hair hasn't worn off yet.

/this is good because I ain't cutting his hair
//and he ain't going in a salon
///Covid hair, don't care
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: KarmicDisaster: I could definitely use a trim, it is accentuating my bald spot.

[laliste.net image 500x459]


Ah, so its the Hipster Comb Over?
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You were supposed to be the better year, 2021. You were going to restore reality and sanity not tear it further apart.

/ If you think I'm overreacting just wait until the mullet bun appears
/You know it's coming
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: New Rising Sun: KarmicDisaster: I could definitely use a trim, it is accentuating my bald spot.

[laliste.net image 500x459]

Ohhhhh. Let's see if I've got enough length for that... wow, it's getting close, I'll keep going.


Yeah, I've been on the fence between breaking protocol and finding someone to cut my hair, or just letting it grow back out again, despite my advancing bald patch.

Because, frankly, it's not a spot any more.

/used to have an 18" ponytail
//parenthood made my hair fall out
///and gave me presbyopia
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA headline:
Men play with gender norms in lockdown with return of man bun

And in other news, some people still cling to the notion of gender norms at all.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the douche knot ?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL bald guys triggered
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanoosh: You mean the douche knot ?


Retort of the man-bun aficionado:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 700x582]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't ventured near a hairdresser for nearly a year. I'm beginning to look a lot like Gandalf.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it true that the only way to wear a man bun is to first have your balls removed?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the man bun works. I always liked it DJ Dmitry.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Though mostly I was gaping at Lady Miss Kier.


Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart (Official Video)
Youtube etviGf1uWlg
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanoosh: You mean the douche knot ?


That's the one.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as the man bun sucks, it still isn't as bad as the 80's rat tail haircut.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: gopher321: [Fark user image 700x582]

[Fark user image 500x522]


That's actually an improvement.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order for something to make a comeback it fist had to be a thing.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 736x756]


The juxtaposition of near-perfect sign lettering and the phrase "move them hippies north" is hilarious.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Sometimes the man bun works. I always liked it DJ Dmitry.

[Fark user image 640x640]

Though mostly I was gaping at Lady Miss Kier.


Ugh. Dee-lite was a plague on campus when I was in school. Their crap was playing everywhere.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: I haven't ventured near a hairdresser for nearly a year. I'm beginning to look a lot like Gandalf.


Haven't used the clippers since March.
Can braid the goatee now.
Having all one length hair is weird.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never shame a person for what is on their head*, but cannot make the same promise for what is in their head.

#gendernormsarestupid


*exception: MAGAcap
 
adamatari
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Having long hair is not "playing with gender norms". A man wearing a dress is playing with gender norms. Long hair is not intrinsically feminine, short hair is not intrinsically masculine.

Also, it would be grand if we could just burn those gender norms to ashes and scatter them at sea.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am mostly bald on top. I've had a beard for the last 10 years, but in August shaved it off. Decided nope, beard coming back. It is about 3 inches long now. Gravity has been at work on my face. Of course the white hairs are continuing to take over my beard. I used to trim my hair with either a 12mm or 16mm guard, but haven't done that in months. I don't know if I will go back to that. I kind of like the wild hair on the sides.

My hair is on the dark end of blond or a light brown. I am going to white hair instead of gray. A couple years ago, I was on a flight from Chicago. I usually choose aisle seats when I can. As plane was boarding, this little kid walks towards me just staring with wide eyes. He went past me and his mom called to him, he had walked past their seats. They were in the row in front of me. As he was waiting to sit, he turned to me and said, "You look like Santa." I looked at him and put a finger to my lips and said, "Shhhh." For the next hour and a half, I would see him and his twin sister peeking at me.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 736x756]


There was around a 2 year span of time when I helped keep Butch Hair Wax afloat. I wish I could find a pic. Working that fine hair of mine into a point took 5 minutes. And. of course, everything collapsed with the 2nd step away from the mirror. When I see crew cuts now, it's with nostalgia not repulsion.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just buzz my head - 1.5 shear, 15 minutes, and I'm good to go. I'm not a pretty man to begin with, so I'm not doing myself any cosmetic harm. I've got shiat to do.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tr0mBoNe: Stop hating just because you're bald, impotent and poor.

Quit lying, I'm not bald!

/well or impotent, but poor I got in spades
//does it look stupid to me?  Sure
///does that matter one farking bit?  Nope.  Look how you want to look


This. I haven't had a haircut in about a year. I have a topknot at the moment. It does look ridiculous, I kind of like it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

octopossum: who would've guessed that a pandemic would've resulted in me growing a top pony, wearing yoga pants, and enjoying wine. I've turned into a white woman


Do you go "Woooooooo!" When a song you like comes on?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaytkay: gopher321: [Fark user image 700x582]

[Fark user image 500x522]


He wishes.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: octopossum: who would've guessed that a pandemic would've resulted in me growing a top pony, wearing yoga pants, and enjoying wine. I've turned into a white woman

Do you go "Woooooooo!" When a song you like comes on?


Or snap your fingers to only one and a half measures?

Because, if so, you need to be quietly euthanized for the good of us all.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I just buzz my head - 1.5 shear, 15 minutes, and I'm good to go. I'm not a pretty man to begin with, so I'm not doing myself any cosmetic harm. I've got shiat to do.


I hear ya. If I had my way in this wicked world, I would use those bargain barbers in the strip mall. Instead, I have to go to a "real" barber. Nobody looks at me long enough to see a difference. Not even the cats. I'm older now than my wispy haired, look-alike Grandpa ever got. I think he cut all 30 of his hairs by hand.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gramma: jaytkay: gopher321: [Fark user image 700x582]

[Fark user image 500x522]

That's actually an improvement.


It is a rare photo of Trump I can look at without revulsion. It's a good look for him.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: FormlessOne: I just buzz my head - 1.5 shear, 15 minutes, and I'm good to go. I'm not a pretty man to begin with, so I'm not doing myself any cosmetic harm. I've got shiat to do.

I hear ya. If I had my way in this wicked world, I would use those bargain barbers in the strip mall. Instead, I have to go to a "real" barber. Nobody looks at me long enough to see a difference. Not even the cats. I'm older now than my wispy haired, look-alike Grandpa ever got. I think he cut all 30 of his hairs by hand.


I used to have lovely, long hair, a quarter-century ago. I'm a balding old nerd now who's been married for over 20 years now, and I've no qualms cutting my remaining 30 hairs with a trimmer at home. My wife is fond of it, and as that's the only person about whom I give two warm squirts of piss these days, that's all that matters.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I used to have lovely, long hair, a quarter-century ago. I'm a balding old nerd now who's been married for over 20 years now, and I've no qualms cutting my remaining 30 hairs with a trimmer at home. My wife is fond of it, and as that's the only person about whom I give two warm squirts of piss these days, that's all that matters.


I think you may be doing it wrong.
 
Resin33
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No man bun here, but I haven't had a haircut since February. Right now it is the same length I wore it during the grunge era.
 
