 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Federal murder charges being pursued in the death of Officer Brian Sicknick, who tried to walk it off after Wednesday's riot before returning to his office and collapsing, dead   (cnn.com) divider line
45
    More: Followup, United States Capitol, United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, White House, U.S. Capitol, Officer Sicknick  
•       •       •

1654 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.


This sentence alone has more legal merit than any one of Trump's 60+ election-related lawsuits, so I'm going with yes.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Accessory to murder of a police officer should be appended to every one of these idiots' charge sheets.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.


He was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.  You know, because Blue Lives Matter!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But wait a moment. I thought we shouldn't have "hate crime" laws that make motive and social status part of the sentencing process?

/sarc
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run & hide, murderer.

Run and hide.

We want to earn your capture and relish in your punishment.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kinda wish they were state charges.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to hear how this is actually OK because bLM aNd aNTifA kiLL cOpS ToO
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, does this fall under "police departments go apeshiat when 'one of their own' gets murdered," or will the rank-and-file reaction be more "meh" because the Trumpists probably didn't mean to kill him?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: PreMortem: Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.

He was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.  You know, because Blue Lives Matter!


Look, these patriots just got a little over-zealous. They didn't mean any harm, and most of them just got pushed in by the crowd or were looking for a bathroom or something. I'm sure they're all very regretful and promise not to do it again (unless Trump asks them to). So we all good now?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.


Going to be awkward when it's been reported that he was a rabid Trump supporter.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all partys involved in the felony charged with murder when done in furtherance of the crime?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Accessory to murder of a police officer should be appended to every one of these idiots' charge sheets.


From the top, the entire Trump family to the bottom, the idiot who wrote a check to the GOP.
They all own it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sincere condolences to his friends and family.

/I agree.
//Charge all the terrorists with accessory to murder.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: kinda wish they were state charges.


He pardons a cop killer, and shiat is going to go OFF
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: PreMortem: Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.

He was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.  You know, because Blue Lives Matter!


Hard to know what's going on, unfortunately.  There were stories of a cop getting beat and tasered
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: kinda wish they were state charges.


I posted this yesterday but it bears repeating. There is no way in hell that Trump is going to pardon any of these losers. They are completely disposable to him. If you want a pardon from Trump, you'd better have a suitcase full of cash or some incriminating photos.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So, does this fall under "police departments go apeshiat when 'one of their own' gets murdered," or will the rank-and-file reaction be more "meh" because the Trumpists probably didn't mean to kill him?


Coin toss.gif
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.


Seeing How Trump and friends incited the whole thing. I'm thinking they could also be criminally responsible.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: khitsicker: kinda wish they were state charges.

I posted this yesterday but it bears repeating. There is no way in hell that Trump is going to pardon any of these losers. They are completely disposable to him. If you want a pardon from Trump, you'd better have a suitcase full of cash or some incriminating photos.


I agree in principle however every time I think trump has hit rock bottom I am proven wrong.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I read that the guy died of a stroke.

Now they're saying he was beaten with a fire extinguisher and died?  The death penalty could be given for this offense.

This is even worse than I thought.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yesterday he died in the hospital. today, in his office.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was dancing at the moment Sicknick was being beaten by his enlivened supporters.  How apropos.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.


He was beaten about the head with a fire extinguisher.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it will be hard for the Trumpers on the police force to point out the Trumpers who were responsible for his death.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if the selfie cop told them who to go after copwise......
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Trump was dancing at the moment Sicknick was being beaten by his enlivened supporters.  How apropos.


His dumbass son put the entire thing on the internet!!

Even his cabal of lickspittle lapdogs were giving high fives and hugs while the Capitol was burning!!

This was an orchestrated overthrow of the United States government.

Fascism, wrapped in the flag. Following a crucifix.

Fuhq republicans.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you yell "FIRE" in a full theatre and a policeman trying to help is trampled to death you get____? Trump yelled "FIRE" and this is the result.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sicknick?

Sounds like Covid picnic.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.

This sentence alone has more legal merit than any one of Trump's 60+ election-related lawsuits, so I'm going with yes.


Well I did graduate with honors from the Fark U School of Law.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Waiting to hear how this is actually OK because bLM aNd aNTifA kiLL cOpS ToO


I'm sure someone will claim there's ton of evidence and they'll show us soon.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuffy: BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.

Seeing How Trump and friends incited the whole thing. I'm thinking they could also be criminally responsible.


True, but civil lawsuit doesn't take the entire jury and beyond a reasonable doubt.  Just ask OJ.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Aren't all partys involved in the felony charged with murder when done in furtherance of the crime?


I wonder how the capitol police feel about letting them all go now
 
NBSV
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.

Going to be awkward when it's been reported that he was a rabid Trump supporter.


They'll just claim they were deep undercover antifa. And that all the being a die hard trumper was just an act.

At least that's basically how it's gone every time all these people do bad things.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if his family can sue trump and the R's for wrongful death.


Trump is indemnified by his position but they can sue the US government for allowing it.
They can sue the GOP but that would be a tough case.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Charge every rioter with felony murder.

If any of us were to commit a felony and someone died that would be our charge. They did this. They should be prosecuted for killing a cop.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Accessory to murder of a police officer should be appended to every one of these idiots' charge sheets.


Is felony murder still on the books in DC? If so, they should use it.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Take all the time you need to investigate and gather witnesses before arresting and charging. Say about 2 weeks.
 
semiotix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not saying Trump is personally, criminally liable for this cop's death.

But for DAMN sure that's what the murderer's defense is going to be, at least in part. His lawyers would be idiots not to put that front and center. (I can just see the trial now. "So if I understand you, sir, you felt that you were following the lawful orders of Donald John Trump, President of the United States?" "Yes, that's correct, I understood that I had been deputized to act in defense of my nation by the chief law enforcement officer of the United States.")

We're only going to arrest 0.01% of the people who deserve it. But every goddamn one of them is going to roll on Trump, whether or not they realize that's what they're doing.

That alone might explain why he's suddenly talking about ceding power. He'll never go to jail, of course, but even more than usual he played himself with this. [congrats_you_played_yourself.jpg]
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buttercat: I thought I read that the guy died of a stroke.

Now they're saying he was beaten with a fire extinguisher and died?  The death penalty could be given for this offense.

This is even worse than I thought.


I think the stroke was one of the terrorist organizers (someone who arranged for busses) . The Capitol cop was brained with a fire extinguisher, didn't know how bad he was hurt, and died later.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Charge every rioter with felony murder.


Yes. FROM NOW ON!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: buttercat: I thought I read that the guy died of a stroke.

Now they're saying he was beaten with a fire extinguisher and died?  The death penalty could be given for this offense.

This is even worse than I thought.

I think the stroke was one of the terrorist organizers (someone who arranged for busses) . The Capitol cop was brained with a fire extinguisher, didn't know how bad he was hurt, and died later.


Yeah, thanks for that.  I went back and was reading.

My mind is still pretty blown from all of this.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Have they said what happened to him? Other than died of course. Nothing I've read says how he sustained injuries or how he died from them.


He was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes.

Investigate this.

Investigate the claim that Capitol Police and US Military in the crowd used their ID badges to let the rioters in.

Investigate the command decisions that lead to an absent National Guard presence to control the crowd.

Investigate who stole a Senator's laptop with National Security information on it.

Investigate all this. Then double-check the investigations again. Make charges and make them stick.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.