(CNBC)   Apple's App Store had $64B in sales for 2020, half of which was some iCloud plan you don't even remember signing up for, but are too lazy or scared to cancel   (cnbc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Be scared to cancel iCloud. If you disable iCloud it first reaches into your iDevices and erases all your files. I learned that when my iPod took an update that enabled iCloud against my will. Luckily I didn't have too much on the device to lose when I turned iCloud back off.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like Subby's too lazy to check his facts before he posts his headline.

Looks like somebody on this site automatically greens all anti-Apple headlines, like a douchebag.
 
T.rex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now we know why Steve Jobs killed Flash.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Looks like Subby's too lazy to check his facts before he posts his headline.

Looks like somebody on this site automatically greens all anti-Apple headlines, like a douchebag.


welcometofark.jpg
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Be scared to cancel iCloud. If you disable iCloud it first reaches into your iDevices and erases all your files. I learned that when my iPod took an update that enabled iCloud against my will. Luckily I didn't have too much on the device to lose when I turned iCloud back off.


Funny, I've had all manner of iDevices and I've never had this problem. But then I actually read things before during/after OS updates I click OK.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: ZAZ: Be scared to cancel iCloud. If you disable iCloud it first reaches into your iDevices and erases all your files. I learned that when my iPod took an update that enabled iCloud against my will. Luckily I didn't have too much on the device to lose when I turned iCloud back off.

Funny, I've had all manner of iDevices and I've never had this problem. But then I actually read things before during/after OS updates I click OK.


If only I could say the same about proofreading before posting, though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think I pay about 10 bucks a year on my iCloud acct. It's where I store all my dick pics.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to be an Apple fanboi back when system 6 was clearly superior to anything before windows 98.

But today, I find their devices to be obtuse as fark.  To say using iTunes to get a file downloaded from Firefox off your farking phone is not intuitive is the understatement of the century.
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other half was split between replacing that left ear bud I lost in the couch and the right ear bud I lost in the couch the week after.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No dealings of any kind of iShait.
 
