 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Man vilified on social media for holding a black woman as she was being attacked was actually trying to rescue her from her attackers   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
134
    More: Hero, Los Angeles Police Department, Downtown Los Angeles, United States Capitol, Black woman, Los Angeles, 25-year-old Berlinda Nibo, employee of a Southland Toyota dealership, group of people  
•       •       •

3046 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2021 at 10:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



134 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That man is a true American. I don't care which side of the political spectrum you are on, you deserve to be able to walk home without fear of a crowd attacking you. Trumpers, Antifa, BLM, Neo-Nazis, whatever the offending crowd may be, they are all in the wrong when they do something like this.

Most of you on here know I am a conservative libertarian, and vilify me a lot of the time for that view. I don't care who you are, but if I witnessed someone doing this to you, I'd step in. I'd rather go down knowing my scrawny ass tried to help save a life than go the rest of my life knowing I saw someone get lynched.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably guilty of *something*, so they were right to vilify him.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so can we ban social media yet?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.


THIS!

Right this wrong Fark.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: That man is a true American. I don't care which side of the political spectrum you are on, you deserve to be able to walk home without fear of a crowd attacking you. Trumpers, Antifa, BLM, Neo-Nazis, whatever the offending crowd may be, they are all in the wrong when they do something like this.

Most of you on here know I am a conservative libertarian, and vilify me a lot of the time for that view. I don't care who you are, but if I witnessed someone doing this to you, I'd step in. I'd rather go down knowing my scrawny ass tried to help save a life than go the rest of my life knowing I saw someone get lynched.


You would be an honored man.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.


Maybe you should also consider not greenlighting things like this until the facts are in.

I realize bloodlust does generate clicks, but these are human beings you're using as collateral.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vilified On Social Media" you say?

Like Fark you mean?

"Hi Pot! It's Kettle calling!!"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he shouldnt be protesting with Trumpers if he doesnt want his life ruined


BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Toyota is going to publicly apologize to him after publicly castigating him?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.

THIS!

Right this wrong Fark.


And this is how you "right" a wrong fark.

https://twitter.com/i/status/13468042​5​9342462976
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw that picture yesterday of him holding the black woman, I thought he was helping her out.  Then I read that he was holding her so that others can assault her.  I was genuinely disappointed that's what I thought was really happening with that picture.

I'm glad my first reaction was correct.  He is a hero.  Good for him.  A GoFundme for him and her should be started.  I'll donate to both of them.
 
greenboy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i actually assumed he was the one helping her when i first saw this on twitter yesterday. Glad to hear that was actually the case.  

No excuse for the neckbeard though.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i didn't call it, but that actually was my impression from the first pics i saw. i guess no cookie for me.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: That man is a true American. I don't care which side of the political spectrum you are on, you deserve to be able to walk home without fear of a crowd attacking you. Trumpers, Antifa, BLM, Neo-Nazis, whatever the offending crowd may be, they are all in the wrong when they do something like this.

Most of you on here know I am a conservative libertarian, and vilify me a lot of the time for that view. I don't care who you are, but if I witnessed someone doing this to you, I'd step in. I'd rather go down knowing my scrawny ass tried to help save a life than go the rest of my life knowing I saw someone get lynched.


I vilify Libertarians all the time here on Fark, I've never seen you around here before.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.


Providing that you're serious, by that logic, wouldn't the woman be a Trump supporter too?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to be celebrated for going to a Nazi rally, but not committing atrocities alongside the Nazis in attendance.  This man deserves a medal!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw this yesterday, my first thought was, "Toyota has neckbeard salesmen?" But also I was thinking if the picture was what it looked to be, and not what it turns out it was. Not that I assumed that, just that the possibility existed given so little context.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Veloram: Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.

Providing that you're serious, by that logic, wouldn't the woman be a Trump supporter too?


No, because it was already established she was walking home from work. That info is in. We do not know his reason for being there. Was he walking home from work too? Was he a part of the sedition party? There are jo answers for that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.


If she has enough answers for herself, I'm ok with that.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slideshow Bob: "Vilified On Social Media" you say?

Like Fark you mean?

"Hi Pot! It's Kettle calling!!"


Hey, that sh*t does not happen here... as long as you think exactly as the hive collective.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.


Never! The Fark HiveMind Hot Take is the carved-in-stone official version of events, forever and ever amen.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.

Maybe you should also consider not greenlighting things like this until the facts are in.

I realize bloodlust does generate clicks, but these are human beings you're using as collateral.


The politics tab and Fark in general would die if Drew didn't click bait... even if it occasionally sparks unintended backlash and violence.

Drew has always pushed for his version of 'all opinions' even when it constantly kicks him in the nuts/wallet.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.


Exercising his Constitutional right to protest, even if we disagree what he was protesting for?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: PTP_Professor: That man is a true American. I don't care which side of the political spectrum you are on, you deserve to be able to walk home without fear of a crowd attacking you. Trumpers, Antifa, BLM, Neo-Nazis, whatever the offending crowd may be, they are all in the wrong when they do something like this.

Most of you on here know I am a conservative libertarian, and vilify me a lot of the time for that view. I don't care who you are, but if I witnessed someone doing this to you, I'd step in. I'd rather go down knowing my scrawny ass tried to help save a life than go the rest of my life knowing I saw someone get lynched.

I vilify Libertarians all the time here on Fark, I've never seen you around here before.


5 years from now, a poll of 2016 voters will reveal that Gary Johnson received 20% of the vote.  It's always this way.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greenboy: i actually assumed he was the one helping her when i first saw this on twitter yesterday. Glad to hear that was actually the case.  

No excuse for the neckbeard though.


It looked that way to me when I saw the picture, but holy shiat it was a bad situation and I didn't want to jump to any conclusions, either way.  I mean, what kind of asshole would make a snap judgement and jump to conclusions?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The social media mob already cost him his job at Toyota.

Hope he gets a better one.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him his job back. And a promotion, And a new Sequoia.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: When I first saw that picture yesterday of him holding the black woman, I thought he was helping her out.  Then I read that he was holding her so that others can assault her. I was genuinely disappointed that's what I thought was really happening with that picture.


Call me crazy, but if you want to protect someone, you hold them so that their face is protected!  A bear hug is fine, so long as she is FACING him!  Holding her facing outward wasn't the wisest move.

Good for her to set the facts straight, but there are still some questions that need answering.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Megathuma: We put the initial report that outted his identity and framed him as one of the aggressors on the main page yesterday.

This follow-up, which is confirmed by many other sources, needs to be on the main page.

Maybe you should also consider not greenlighting things like this until the facts are in.

I realize bloodlust does generate clicks, but these are human beings you're using as collateral.


That goes against everything Fark now stands for.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: hugram: When I first saw that picture yesterday of him holding the black woman, I thought he was helping her out.  Then I read that he was holding her so that others can assault her. I was genuinely disappointed that's what I thought was really happening with that picture.

Call me crazy, but if you want to protect someone, you hold them so that their face is protected!  A bear hug is fine, so long as she is FACING him!  Holding her facing outward wasn't the wisest move.

Good for her to set the facts straight, but there are still some questions that need answering.


Seems like it would be harder to get away if you have her walking backwards.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toyota tweet in TFA says he got fired.  Dunno how I feel about that.  Certainly the dealership is within their rights to fire him for even attending a pro-Trump rally, but given this update, I'd hope that his standing up for the safety of people he disagrees with mitigates the fact he was at the rally in the first place.

In other words, unless there is more that we're not hearing about, I hope he does get his job back.  Given that the actions that brought him media attention were ultimately noble, I would hope this doesn't set the precedent that right wing march attendees in the future actively shy away from similar actions, in order to avoid such media attention altogether.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: That man is a true American. I don't care which side of the political spectrum you are on, you deserve to be able to walk home without fear of a crowd attacking you. Trumpers, Antifa, BLM, Neo-Nazis, whatever the offending crowd may be, they are all in the wrong when they do something like this.


Fark Neo-Nazis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Give him his job back. And a promotion, And a new Sequoia.


He'll probably end up with a much nicer job than working at a dealership.
 
MrFrode
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police who were on the scene and did not intervene are not trying to identify people who attacked her. Gosh I wonder if there was some way they could have done that earlier.

Cops who do this shouldn't be fired, they should be charged as accessories.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

greenboy: i actually assumed he was the one helping her when i first saw this on twitter yesterday. Glad to hear that was actually the case.  

No excuse for the neckbeard though.


Sadly I had the opposite assumption, it was the neckbeard. Sorry ginger bearded hero.
 
Veloram
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too many of you are perfectly comfortable with the idea that he might have been there supporting the overthrow of the govt, just as long as he considered the potential assault of an innocent woman walking home from work as a bridge too far.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He needs to be celebrated for going to a Nazi rally, but not committing atrocities alongside the Nazis in attendance.  This man deserves a medal!


There are people who are pro trump but not the pure evil you believe them to be, not even close.

I'd trade people like you for people like him.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrFrode: Police who were on the scene and did not intervene are not trying to identify people who attacked her. Gosh I wonder if there was some way they could have done that earlier.

Cops who do this shouldn't be fired, they should be charged as accessories.


Protect and Serve is a marketing slogan, like Red Bull Gives You Wings
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

indy_kid: hugram: When I first saw that picture yesterday of him holding the black woman, I thought he was helping her out.  Then I read that he was holding her so that others can assault her. I was genuinely disappointed that's what I thought was really happening with that picture.

Call me crazy, but if you want to protect someone, you hold them so that their face is protected!  A bear hug is fine, so long as she is FACING him!  Holding her facing outward wasn't the wisest move.

Good for her to set the facts straight, but there are still some questions that need answering.


He grabbed her in the middle of a lynching and carried her to safety. He saved her from being lynched.

Maybe save your outrage for the people lynching her and not just attack him because you were wrong about the situation.  Maybe just once in your life admit to being wrong.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: The social media mob already cost him his job at Toyota.

Hope he gets a better one.


And this pisses me off, all of the knee jerk reaction without any of the real context.  I am happy that harm didn't come to his person.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Using his big boy status to just barrel through the crowd is great. I'm not going to bother to dox him to see what 'side' he's on, but he literally saved a life. Works for me.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: The Toyota tweet in TFA says he got fired.  Dunno how I feel about that.  Certainly the dealership is within their rights to fire him for even attending a pro-Trump rally, but given this update, I'd hope that his standing up for the safety of people he disagrees with mitigates the fact he was at the rally in the first place.

In other words, unless there is more that we're not hearing about, I hope he does get his job back.  Given that the actions that brought him media attention were ultimately noble, I would hope this doesn't set the precedent that right wing march attendees in the future actively shy away from similar actions, in order to avoid such media attention altogether.


No. He may have been less deplorable than some of them, but he was still attending a fascist insurrection. fark him
 
LaChanz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Certainly the dealership is within their rights to fire him for even attending a pro-Trump rally


I was going to come in here and say that can't be true but I Googled it first and sadly it is. Now I'm just as anti-Trump as anyone in here but that's some Orwellian shiat right there.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

indy_kid: hugram: When I first saw that picture yesterday of him holding the black woman, I thought he was helping her out.  Then I read that he was holding her so that others can assault her. I was genuinely disappointed that's what I thought was really happening with that picture.

Call me crazy, but if you want to protect someone, you hold them so that their face is protected!  A bear hug is fine, so long as she is FACING him!  Holding her facing outward wasn't the wisest move.

Good for her to set the facts straight, but there are still some questions that need answering.


Since I only saw a picture (no video), to me it looked like he was trying to walk her away from the danger.  His apparent goal appeared to get her out of there, instead of just trying to shield her.  It would be good to eventually see them both together at an interview since it seems she agrees that he was trying to help her.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Veloram: Its all well and good that he ultimately did the right thing... but why was he there in the first place? There are more questions than answers here.


Why do they need crowd control where there is a fire? Some people just want to watch. I wouldn't go near a collection of those people, but to each their own.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he cop a feel?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LaChanz: tyyreaunn: Certainly the dealership is within their rights to fire him for even attending a pro-Trump rally

I was going to come in here and say that can't be true but I Googled it first and sadly it is. Now I'm just as anti-Trump as anyone in here but that's some Orwellian shiat right there.


I'm as Orwellian as the next American but there's a level of due diligence that simply hasn't been applied by anybody in this case.  Figure out what he was doing there, and then fire him if he's detrimental to your brand.  It's so easy to get the law on your side when you own your own oligopoly, why would you not even try?
 
Displayed 50 of 134 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.