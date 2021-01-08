 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In typical British understatement, London's mayor declares a "major incident" over the current lack of hospital beds due to covid. Next up: "an issue," which roughly translates to "THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE IS UPON US, PEOPLE. HEAD TO THE WINCHESTER "   (reuters.com) divider line
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, is London at alert level 'What's all this, then?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Stop Me Now
Youtube RrDKoXWKMmY
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-stream.httpid.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: But, is London at alert level 'What's all this, then?"


I think next is "A spot of trouble."
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Troubles.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, a mash-up of Threads and 28 Days Later then?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll just pop out to the garden shed for a quick round or two of Tekken instead.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
just make more beds...how hard is this ???
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: RoyFokker'sGhost: But, is London at alert level 'What's all this, then?"

I think next is "A spot of trouble."


Hmmm....

The UK Alert Level System (lowest to hghest)

An Incident
A Spot of Trouble
What's All This, Then?
Well, That's Concerning
Oh, Bother
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure Britain's EU neighbors would be more than happy to lend a hand.

/oh wait...
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WE'RE COMING TO GET YOU, BARBARA
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The English are feeling the pinch in relation to recent issues and have therefore raised their security level from "Miffed" to "Peeved." Soon, though, security levels may be raised yet again to "Irritated" or even "A Bit Cross." The English have not been "A Bit Cross" since the blitz in 1940 when tea supplies nearly ran out.

Events have been re-categorized from "Tiresome" to "A Bloody Nuisance." The last time the British issued a "Bloody Nuisance"warning level was in 1588, when threatened by the Spanish Armada.

The Scots have raised their threat level from "Pissed Off" to "Let's Get the Bastards."They don't have any other levels. This is the reason they have been used on the front line of the British army for the last 300 years.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um, 350 million pounds Sterling should have enabled millions of beds to be built by now.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh natural immunity! I mean, it works! Thats what Sweden and Trump told me!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gooch: Um, 350 million pounds Sterling should have enabled millions of beds to be built by now.


Without trained staff to support them, beds are just beds. People have those at home.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kill the Queen!

/please don't ban me
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
