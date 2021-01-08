 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Orange sextoy found in the wild; hikers gape   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Insect, Saturniidae, Lepidoptera, Moth, imperial moth, DeAnn Fisher Kiser, Texas Parks, development process of metamorphic insects  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no idea how brave she was.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/search?q=imper​i​al+moth&rlz=1C1NDCM_enUS735US736&sourc​e=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwil4Z2E​1YzuAhUFQK0KHV3YAbUQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw​=1226&bih=714
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if_you're_brave_enough.gif
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiser said the creature left her and her friends intrigued.

I'll bet it did.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "She said the orange slimy, rubbery creatures was about 10 inches long and nearly 2 inches wide. Kiser said some of her friends joked that it was a Cheeto puff or a carrot"

This lady has most boring friends.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Regardless of the species, Kiser said the creature left her and her friends intrigued."

Yeah, I'll bet.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the origins story for the Mothman?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i see what you did there subby.

and i salute you.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" 10 inches long and 2 inches wide"? Do you mean by genitalia is about to give birth to a big moth? Yikes!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I try to comprehend the scale of the picture the less I want to comprehend the scale of the picture.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banana Slug?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon the beautiful special adult form will emerge...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sextoy" is not a word
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: "Sextoy" is not a word


It's a way of life.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: She said the orange slimy, rubbery creatures was about 10 inches long and nearly 2 inches wide. Kiser said some of her friends joked that it was a Cheeto puff or a carrot but were left stumped.

Bless their heart... obviously whitewashed journalism to keep it G rated. It looks like a dildo.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige NO!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Paige NO!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too big to be a Trump model.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists then had a heated debate whether length or girth was more importantant to for imperial moths in pre-pupal stage.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese News Team Confuses FleshLight For Mushroom
Youtube hAVGticLWlM
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RiverRat: https://www.google.com/search?q=imper​i​al+moth&rlz=1C1NDCM_enUS735US736&sourc​e=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwil4Z2E​1YzuAhUFQK0KHV3YAbUQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw​=1226&bih=714


WOW!  so huge and furry and weirdly sturdy-looking; very cool.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DeAnn: "It was about 10 inches long."  Any male "Looks like 4 to 5 inches."

We need to quit lying to women, guys.
 
