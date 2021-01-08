 Skip to content
 
(Deseret News)   In the midst of failed coups and coronavirus surges, let us not forget that tonight shall air Alex Trebec's final episode of Jeopardy   (deseret.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Any place people outside the US can watch?
 
ds_4815
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Psst, Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Any place people outside the US can watch?


Canada
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The answer is:

Jeopardy Fans.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I believe it's spelled Tribec
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anywhere to get Wednesday's episode? I wish they would release it to YouTube for a short period (possibly along with the rest of the week) or re-air Wednesday's with today's. Not a lot of people got to see the Wednesday episode due to it getting preempted by all the breaking news.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was a little sad watching last night and Alex noting it was Christmas Eve (when the episode was originally supposed to air).

greentea1985: Not a lot of people got to see the Wednesday episode


I was surprised it aired right on schedule here in NYC, but it was 7pm and the breaking news portion of the day was over. Aside from knowing these are Alex's last episodes they have been very typical shows.
 
