(BBC)   Woman attempts Dry January and fails on Day 2. Bet she's really pissed drunk befuddled sloshed stewed tanked plastered juiced wasted groggy inebriated three sheets to the wind tight under the influence under the table turped blotto smashed munted   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
41
41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your liver has adapted to millions of years of low levels of alcohol.. A drink or three a day isn't the worst thing you can do and it's fun. Getting torpedoed alone every night is not a good idea.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fully Krausened.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it to the 6th...
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, 'munted'.

Excellent.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot "tied one on", subby. You fail.

/j/k headline made me chuckle.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife and I are doing Dry January this year, and so far so good.  I think my sleep pattern is starting to normalize.  The first few nights were not so good for sleep.

Btw, I did this last year (August 27th through October 4th) for medical reasons.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't go one day without alcohol you probably need treatment for addiction
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry January has been a biatch this year.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget 'wankered'
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kippered, mashed, smashed...

Completely geschtonkenflapped
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never could tell the difference between drying out and being too lazy to restock.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I made it to the 6th...


Still time for a 5th. . .
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do "Dry January" every year, but it's not really that big of a deal if you already don't drink during the week. The only downside is that it makes the weekends seem less important somehow. I just find myself going to bed at a reasonable time on the weekends and getting up early like I do during the week. Easy to do when it's dark at farking 4:30PM.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made through Wednesday so I think I may be good for the month.  Actually shooting for longer since my decision had nothing to do with a dry January.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Fully Krausened.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you take the coldest, bleakest, 31-daysiest  month of the year...and that's the one without booze.

Bugger that. Dry April, we can talk about.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget, dry January only starts if there's a day *hic* one.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made it to the 5th, and daily exercise until the 7th.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: If you can't go one day without alcohol you probably need treatment for addiction


No probably with this woman. She's an alcoholic.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More sheets in the wind than a Macy's' white sale
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe 1 or 2 beers during the day. One healthy bourbon late in the evening.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵🎵 Love and joy come to you,
And to you your Wassell too;
And God bless you and send you a Happy New Year
And God send you a Happy New Year.🎵🎵
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: So, you take the coldest, bleakest, 31-daysiest  month of the year...and that's the one without booze.

Bugger that. Dry April, we can talk about.


Ah yes, because that first sunny April day where it hits 20C and your mates are all sitting outside at the pub is the day where your resolve is going to be strongest?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Munted?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...have a drink just to remember the good times we had...

Traditionally, we hairless chimps drink to forget, but that works too, I suppose.

I'm not judging; sometimes things hurt so much that drugs are required; and in most parts of this world, alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine are all that are available.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blitzed and Sh*tfaced. Like a sloppy cover of Dazed & Confused.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I only had one drink in 2020, you drunks are pathetic.

*takes long drag from blunt*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I made it to the 6th...


I wasn't trying for a dry January, but I needed a stiff one or two that evening. I fell asleep watching Congress after they were back in session.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Munted?


Round my way we used munted / munter for stoned / stoner rather than pissed.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just gives you an excuse to drink more in Februweary.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rosé, Vodka Chaser is my mommy a cappella band name.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I made it to the 6th...


I was thinking that a lot of Americans probably stopped on the 6th.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coke is still ok, right. Oh and and and and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I made it to the 6th...


As did I. Needed a drink after that shiat. Going to keep going until the 20th and then raise a glass.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Gulper Eel: So, you take the coldest, bleakest, 31-daysiest  month of the year...and that's the one without booze.

Bugger that. Dry April, we can talk about.

Ah yes, because that first sunny April day where it hits 20C and your mates are all sitting outside at the pub is the day where your resolve is going to be strongest?


Not a problem here in the northeast where spring consists of four weeks of rain followed by wind and brush fires, then four more weeks of rain, then The Pollening, then on one day in late May the temperature jumps from 40 to 90 and stays there until Labor Day, and your crotch feels like there's sous vide going on down there.

April might as well be called March II: Electric Boogaloo.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fawlty Towers: Kurt is drunk
Youtube djsFh-6DySg
 
nucular_option
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Fawlty Tower's reference after reading the headline: "Duck's off!"
 
