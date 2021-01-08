 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Some semi-reassuring news: Pfizer's vaccine works against UK and South African Covid variants
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Africa has its own variant now?  When did this happen?
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Couple weeks ago. Got lost in the news cycle, probably because SA isn't a very big country.
It's a problem because there are protein differences that might have made vaccines less effective against it, and another vaccine would have had to have been developed to prevent it. Such a vaccine could be developed in a month. So now we have to find out if the AZ and Moderna vaccines are effective against it first before we do that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now just get us some doses.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfantastic!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manufacturers said it would from day one.

Chicken Little media and slavish left wing wonks were the ones claiming it wouldn't.

Yet another of HR Block's 52 reasons to Dump CNN
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Initial rumors were saying the vaccine wouldn't be as effective against the South Africa strain. So this is very reassuring.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's funny how many stories like that constantly pop up here. In the beginning, a bunch of stories about how masks don't work, then a slew of stories about how immunity only lasts a few months for those who have already been infected. With the vaccine, a bunch about how it really doesn't last that long, to it doesn't work against the Brit strain and now the SA strain.

Too many nattering nabobs of negativity.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Yes, I remember the South Africa Variant.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My semi is reassured.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The only thing I'll say is that it should be noted that the vaccines will lessen the effects of the virus. It won't prevent infection entirely, similar to the Flu vaccine.

You'll still get it, it's just not going to be as bad as it would be otherwise.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only we could get the vaccines in people's arms. Why there isn't a 'bread line' of bare arms right now is beyond the pale. Everything should stop until everyone gets shot, one way or another. The fed needs to step up militarize the immunity.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I'm sick to farking death of assholes who take every bit of news, good or bad, and immediately turn it into a jab.  You're what's wrong with America, you dick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Well, that was a bit too harsh.  Sorry.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I'm assuming you haven't yet heard the story circulating madly on social media about the doctor who died 16 days after getting the Pfizer vaccine of an autoimmune platelet disorder. Much hay being made about this on antivax and right wing sources.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good, because round 2 of my vaccine is today. The Pfizer-BioNTech variant. Woo! Not looking forward to the side-effects that have been reported with the 2nd dose...especially because it's about to snow and I wanted to go roll around and play in that like the manchild I am.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Last time I got the flu was one of the years I got the flu shot and was sick a few months later.  Went in thinking it was a just a lingering sinus infection and my Doctor tested me and I had the flu.  It was way more mild than the other times I have had it. A couple times of my bouts with the flu in the past, I could barely get out of the bed for five days.  This time, it was like an annoying cold.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember when anyone referring to the country of origin when discussing Covid-19 was branded a racist xenophobe? The UK and South Africa strains don't get the same restriction.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Very reassuring news.

This UK Virus is cray-cray

/Waits for Carter to defend it... shiny new virus, least racist virus in the EU, blah blah
 
mod3072
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm getting the first round of the Moderna vaccine this afternoon. I sure hope that it works and is effective against the newer strains and that side-effects aren't too bad. A friend of mine got it a couple of weeks ago and spent the entire next day being sicker than a dog. Tomorrow is my birthday, I'd rather not spend it locked in the bathroom taking turns puking with the wife.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Remember when anyone referring to the country of origin when discussing Covid-19 was branded a racist xenophobe? The UK and South Africa strains don't get the same restriction.


No. I just thought it was a weak ass attempt at deflection.

It's like blaming a hurricane when your house was destroyed failed to prepare to take any steps to mitigate the damage.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The manufacturers said it would from day one.

Chicken Little media and slavish left wing wonks were the ones claiming it wouldn't.

Yet another of HR Block's 52 reasons to Dump CNN


You farks that manage to take everything and somehow make the fault of those on the left are why Congress was attacked by terrorists.  fark you.  Seriously, this is positive news and you're trying to make it out to be something negative the left did.  I'd tell you to seek mental help, but I really don't care anymore.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

That is some weird hand-waving gulash.  Where do you draw the line?  Of course you have to *get infected* for any anti-bodies to work.  And yes, if you are immunized or have an immunity to an anti-gen, your infected symptoms will be "less" because you are fighting off the infection.

I mean, how do lay people think vaccines work?  Like magic shield or something?  Like a virus won't enter the body?  Like it will never attack cells?  Of course that's going to happen, with *any* virus.  But one's immune system will be primed to immediately begin fighting it off as soon as it's detected.  Whether or not you "get sick" depends on the speed and strength of the immune response.  But it's never *zero*.

Might as well go around saying that all vaccines only lessen the symptoms of the diseases they were designed to prevent.  Good lord this is some of the most hand-wringy stuff regarding Covid on this site.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moderna's vaccine uses the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer vaccine and targets the same spike protein. The only difference is the delivery system, so this is encouraging news for the Moderna vaccine as well. I don't know much about the AZ vaccine but seems like it should work too. We're going to need *all* the vaccines, so I sure hope so.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm assuming you haven't yet heard the story circulating madly on social media about the doctor who died 16 days after getting the Pfizer vaccine of an autoimmune platelet disorder. Much hay being made about this on antivax and right wing sources.


I haven't looked at much facebook in the past two months, and with the lockdown, I haven't seen my anti vax cousin since summer.  Most of the  anti vax commenting I read online comes from fellow farkers
 
Serious Black
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

One of the things I've learned since the pandemic started is just how few people understand the scientific method.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Remember when anyone referring to the country of origin when discussing Covid-19 was branded a racist xenophobe? The UK and South Africa strains don't get the same restriction.


No, people calling it the China virus were labeled as racists. Everybody wanted to know where it came from.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The manufacturers didn't say anything about the South African variant because it didn't exist until after the vaccines were developed. As for dumping CNN, you can do that for the same reason you'd dump all cable news, which is that the things they do for eyeballs is poison to the soul and people are better off getting their news from non-TV sources.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Remember when anyone referring to the country of origin when discussing Covid-19 was branded a racist xenophobe? The UK and South Africa strains don't get the same restriction.


For whatever reason, the variant numbers didn't get reported by anybody as widely as the countries of origin, so it's not as widely known what they're supposed to be called. Even the CDC's page about them refers to them that way.
The variant that arose in the UK is called B.1.1.7. The SA variant is called 501Y.V2. It took longer than expected to find that information.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I haven't looked at much facebook in the past two months, and with the lockdown, I haven't seen my anti vax cousin since summer.  Most of the  anti vax commenting I read online comes from fellow farkers


There's more to social media than Facebook, and it helps to dip toes on occasion into places like freeperville to know what the nutjobs are thinking about various things.
 
