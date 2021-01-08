 Skip to content
(Twitter) Our CEO may have committed a little light insurrection. We're assessing the situation
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The board of directors is going to can your ass, Brad. Hope your parachute is in place.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope he kills himself after his board of directors farks him in the asshole.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The board of directors is going to can your ass, Brad. Hope your parachute is in place.


You assume the board of directors do not share his worldview.

/Private intelligence firms suuuuck
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How to succeed in business without really trying?
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The board of directors is going to can your ass, Brad. Hope your parachute is in place.



I suspect "being a terrorist" might be one of those things in the voiding clause...
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope Cogensia is not a punctuation consulting firm.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Gyrfalcon: The board of directors is going to can your ass, Brad. Hope your parachute is in place.

You assume the board of directors do not share his worldview.

/Private intelligence firms suuuuck


They may share, but their loyalty is to their own bank accounts. If they truly cared they wowuld be in public service
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's getting a $600 check though, that should save him from ruin.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The person we hired to be the head of our company does not in any way reflect of values."


lol Yea f*cking right, now pull the other one.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he enter the building or just wave a flag outside?  This might be the deciding factor.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whoopsie!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another prank call target.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're hiring!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are so many things about that tweet, or the CEO it's defending, or the entitled system of privilege it's hiding behind for me to get angry about, and yet the only thing I can focus on is that god damn apostrophe.

What could the author possibly imagine the rule to be? TELL ME!!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Whoopsie!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You're the CEO of a company.

Yet you're going to a contentious political rally in DC during a pandemic on a weekday.

I question your decision making, regardless of party affiliation.

Seriously, a mob that includes CEOs? WTF?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

