 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Con artists charges retiree $200 for a fake Covid-19 vaccine   (metro.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Brown hair, Criminal Investigation Department, Fraud, Detective, London, Police, City of London, The White Stripes  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son of a biatch!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't trust greasy men in tracksuit.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chav in a trakkie?
No, that's not suspect at all.

Poor woman, maybe needs someone to look out for her.
 
Burchill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some sick puppies out there.
 
JJRRutgers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was only a matter of time before this story happened.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's just a hoax vaccine for this hoax virus. Probably safer than whatever Bill Gates would have injected her with.

/not serious
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because of course a chav in a track suit is EXACTLY who you'd expect to have access to the vaccine.

\ Dumb farker deserved to lose all their money.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

"I have your vaccine right here, ma'am."
 
ur14me
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Con artists charges retiree conned out of $200 for a fake Covid-19 vaccine

FTFY...

/whar personal accountability?
//stupid boomer
///Barnum was right
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.