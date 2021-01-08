 Skip to content
(Cody Enterprise)   America. Praise the Lord and pass the... Hey. Where did all the ammunition go?   (codyenterprise.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently saw some 5.7X28 on Line for 100 a box

That is the one farking magazine worth
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"A lot of people are clearly stocked up," she said.

They're ready to take on those bottles and prairie dogs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Winds a shiftin' Ma.  Blizzard's coming in by mornin'. Better buy some more ammo."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BLM's gonna take are guns and freedumz
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Been this way since Covid at least in my area.  Other than shotgun shells, good luck in getting a 9mm, .22 or any of the more popular caliber rounds.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The best thing to happen to gun and ammo manufacturers is a Democratic president.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last couple times ive tried to buy ammo to go slay paper with, everything had been picked clean and people buy shiat they cant even use. They nutsos are buying out everything, regardless of if they need it or can even use it, like a security blanket. Ammo for a gun you dont have? Stack it on. A stock you're not gonna use? Its the last thing in the store on a shelf, better snag it
 
Lillya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah well they have to stock up since they know that Biden is going to take their guns away just like Obama did
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hillary sold it to the Russians!

// or something
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sharpened screwdrivers work just as well.
Especially given that most of these idiots can't shoot or even see their gun sights clearly.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably made in China, and the cargo isn't getting here anymore.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sooner or later, the ammo will be used.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: Recently saw some 5.7X28 on Line for 100 a box

That is the one farking magazine worth


5.7 owners are suckers anyway, they'll pay it.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: "A lot of people are clearly stocked up," she said.

They're ready to take on those bottles and prairie dogs.


I'll never forget when I was just about leaving the military. Obama was just elected into his first term and the handful of gun nuts in my unit were no shiat panicked about their guns being taken away. If they weren't filled with anxiety, I would still be more understandable, but these people's thought process are so wacky I thought and still think, "Yeah, maybe you shouldn't have any guns actually."
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
White trash people problems.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it's all bought up by hillbillies who are scared of black people voting and walking freely down the street.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought 11,000 rds of .22 several years ago and havent fired one of them because range fees are out of hand and I just havent had time. Personally I think the .22 is an ideal round for an end of the world situation. Especially with a suppressed 10/22 which the Israelis have used for years for sniping in crowds.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, Remington managed to go bankrupt after 8 years of record gun and ammo sales during the Obama administration just in time for another record year due to Covid/BLM/election? I'd say there are some senior executives at Remington who should be permanently blacklisted from ever running so much as a popsicle stand again.

/Who am I kidding, idiots are still giving Meg Whitman billions of dollars to light on fire
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I miss the days when I was able to pick up a literal barrel of ammo for a reasonable price.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
0.223 and handgun ammo might be low but i've not had any problem finding 0.22 LR or rounds for hunting since the "ammo shortage" started 2ish years ago.  the reason is obvious every time i go to the range.  The hunters go through maybe 10 rounds making sure they and their guns are in good shape for the season and FO. The weekend warriors with their red dot scopes and tactical-chic ensembles burn through 100s of rounds hitting everywhere but the bullseye.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The MAGAts are spending their babby food and diaper money on hoarding it. When the revolution comes, and they stop a bullet on the first day, they'll each have 1000s of rounds sitting in their babby's crib.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bought 11,000 rds of .22 several years ago and havent fired one of them because range fees are out of hand and I just havent had time. Personally I think the .22 is an ideal round for an end of the world situation. Especially with a suppressed 10/22 which the Israelis have used for years for sniping in crowds.


I've been on the search for a Mossberg 930 Tactical with the pistol grip now for over a year and I can't find anything. Now that ArmsList charges a monthly fee, the posting rate has dropped precipitously.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zbtop: Last couple times ive tried to buy ammo to go slay paper with, everything had been picked clean and people buy shiat they cant even use. They nutsos are buying out everything, regardless of if they need it or can even use it, like a security blanket. Ammo for a gun you dont have? Stack it on. A stock you're not gonna use? Its the last thing in the store on a shelf, better snag it


It's for trading. It will be better than bottle caps.
 
Stibium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bought 11,000 rds of .22 several years ago and havent fired one of them because range fees are out of hand and I just havent had time. Personally I think the .22 is an ideal round for an end of the world situation. Especially with a suppressed 10/22 which the Israelis have used for years for sniping in crowds.


It's an excellent shiatkicker round that doesn't get anywhere close to enough respect.

/can't remember the last time I went shooting, pretty sure Obama was still president
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ammosexuals masturbating with their hopper 9
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Land of the free, home of the frightened children.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Roll your own.

It's so simple my brother can do it.  Of course you may need a professional CCL.
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baka-san: Recently saw some 5.7X28 on Line for 100 a box

That is the one farking magazine worth


I have 6 boxes of SS198 and 5 boxes of SS195 laying around, along with 20x3 mags filled with the 198 stuff. I suddenly feel fancy. I should sell it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a lot of feral hogs.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is hard to imagine 1966 Ulster blessed with 2020 US gun and ammo stores and not shudder.

Normally I would say "Welcome to Northern Ireland," but even the UVF never stormed Stormont---much less Westminster or Dáil Éireann.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Roll your own.

It's so simple my brother can do it.  Of course you may need a professional CCL.


What?
 
Devo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You don't need no gun control, you know what you need? We need some bullet control. Men, we need to control the bullets, that's right. I think all bullets should cost five thousand dollars... five thousand dollars per bullet... You know why? Cause if a bullet cost five thousand dollars there would be no more innocent bystanders."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Devo: "You don't need no gun control, you know what you need? We need some bullet control. Men, we need to control the bullets, that's right. I think all bullets should cost five thousand dollars... five thousand dollars per bullet... You know why? Cause if a bullet cost five thousand dollars there would be no more innocent bystanders."

[Fark user image 700x700]


"They put fitty' thousand dollars worth's bullets in his ass. He musta did sumthin"
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: BitwiseShift: Roll your own.

It's so simple my brother can do it.  Of course you may need a professional CCL.

What?


You didn't know a concealed carry license is required for primer, smokeless, case, and bullet purchases? LOL N00B.

/i'm kidding
 
