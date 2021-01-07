 Skip to content
 
(Montgomery Advertiser)   According to his family the Alabama patriot who died in the insurrection "was not there to participate in violence or rioting." Let's see what his own social media posts have to say about that   (amp.montgomeryadvertiser.com) divider line
23
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2021 at 7:20 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp womp
Youtube tKdcjJoXeEY
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Greeson suffered from high blood pressure, according to his family.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe if he took lighter guns he would have survived.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do we have to call them "patriot"? Surely there's a better term for them.

I like Traitriot.

Or just plain Idiot.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could his Hoveround not make it up the capitol steps?
 
Skleenar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh, let's all cry a tear for the loss of Chocolate Shake Mohammed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now you're dead, dickface.  Say hi to Lucifer for me.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Let's give them A war.. Democrats don't have guns... we do... bring your stick, lm Bringing MY GUNS!" Greeson wrote on Dec. 12 in response to a post about the results of the election.

Guns don't lower cholesterol, R-Ambo...
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the hell is up with that Christmas tree?
 
greg_it_to_the_limit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
High blood pressure huh? He thought the enemy was the Democrats, but the real enemy was his own body.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he only advocated for violent insurrection ironically.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aiding and abbeting domestic terrorism. The lot of them
 
squidloe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's go back a little further in his social media posts and see what his thoughts were during the BLM protests.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, then - it's a good thing that we don't judge people by their actions, but only by what's in their hearts.

Er, only by what their next-of-kin say was in their hearts. After they've stepped on their dicks, following a lifetime of being a loud-mouth he-man, handguns-tucked-in-his-pants, duel semi-auto wielding man.

/fark around and find out
//
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

exqqqme: What the hell is up with that Christmas tree?


It's a 50 cal sniper rifle all Jesussed up.  You got a problem with that?  Is that not how they celebrate in blue states?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

greg_it_to_the_limit: High blood pressure huh? He thought the enemy was the Democrats, but the real enemy was his own body.


Too much salt was his nemesis.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA: Greeson suffered from high blood pressure, according to his family.

[Fark user image image 300x400]

Maybe if he took lighter guns he would have survived.


The fark sort of Christmas tree is that?
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Greeson may have been a patriot, submitter, but he wasn't one for the United States.
 
Flincher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Skleenar: [Fark user image image 300x400]


Oh, let's all cry a tear for the loss of Chocolate Shake Mohammed.


Right-winger gun nut trimmed his Xmas tree to look like a dick.

Typical GOP closet case
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to the article: It is believed He had a heart attack when he heard gun fire inside the capitol.  I LOL. An internet tough guy says he is looking for war because democrats don't have guns (we do), keels over from a heart attack when he hears a gunshot at an insurrection.   Which he failed to bring his guns to.   Talks tough only but can't actually back it up because he is literally scared to death.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheSopwithTurtle: Atomic Jonb: FTFA: Greeson suffered from high blood pressure, according to his family.

[Fark user image image 300x400]

Maybe if he took lighter guns he would have survived.

The fark sort of Christmas tree is that?


It's a pencil Christmas tree. I'm a little surprised people have never seen one before...
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our family is devastated

Why? He's not coming home. You should be relieved.
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LOL.

I know lots of Democrats who own guns.
 
