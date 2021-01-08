 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Canadians are dealing with Covid-19 by staying wasted all day   (thestar.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally immune:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh​hhhhhsted.
 
joenofark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wake and bake. This is new to people?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Day Beers Day - Letterkenny
Youtube WiAs6wAKoPg
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm pretty sure Canadians aren't alone in this endeavor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, as usual eh?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah, I'm pretty sure Canadians aren't alone in this endeavor.


We had the story earlier about the UK blowing off Dry January, now the Canadians.  Next story will be about how drunk the Aussies are getting. Probably no drunker than normal.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: Totally immune:

[Fark user image image 480x360]


I really don't get why when the topic involves Canada, folks inevitably drop a pic of a character from a Canadian student film that virtually no Canadian has ever heard of, ever.

It's not even meme-worthy, it is simply irrelevant.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone who had a few drinks with the wife last night and sights on Toronto one day, I'm getting a kick out of...
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, like winter.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images.thestar.comView Full Size

"Today's topic is how to avoid Covid, like when you're at the store and stuff. Me and my brother Doug, we always keep a beer handy, so like, if Covid tries lookin' at us to start a conversation or somethin', we start starin' real hard at the bottles like we're studyin' the ingredients and stuff and act like we don't see Covid at all. Then we just walk away all casual-like and totally avoid it. Beauty, eh?"
 
benjamen13
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rocky Bubbles and Julian  approve.
 
benjamen13
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

benjamen13: Ricky Bubbles and Julian  approve.


Ricky-- dam you auto correct
 
Group W
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No I'm don't!
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We have two things to wake and bake, excluding the vape. Sugar cookies my lovely wife made, and a weird peanut butter/marshmallow thing a friend made. Damn it feels good to be a Norther.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: UberDave: Totally immune:

[Fark user image image 480x360]

I really don't get why when the topic involves Canada, folks inevitably drop a pic of a character from a Canadian student film that virtually no Canadian has ever heard of, ever.

It's not even meme-worthy, it is simply irrelevant.


Username checks out?
 
