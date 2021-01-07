 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   If you ever wanted to own KITT now is your chance. In other news, David Hasselhoff owns KITT   (upi.com) divider line
18
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Knight Rider for 8 cellos
Youtube eYf595EJAc4
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I want Goliath
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Knight Rider Intro theme by @banjoguyollie
Youtube O4bmWPM_LWU
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it come with the support 18-wheeler?
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you don't mind Leno, this isn't bad
1982 KITT From "Knight Rider" - Jay Leno's Garage
Youtube 3YKtQrYNKPg
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a 14-foot model of Hasselhoff's body used in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.


What? I don't even...

...why would a cartoon need a 14-foot model of anything?

/didn't see the SBSP movie obviously
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The next best thing.

KITT Voice | TomTom
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those cloth seats have endured a fair number of drunken Hoffsharts over the years, I'm sure.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what is KITT's game of chicken record? He won against K.A.R.R. He lost against Goliath. There isn't a foam block wall that he hasn't crashed through.
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ugh, that car has to reek of cheeseburgers and shame.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
KITT More rock Less talk
 
ajgeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mmm... The hoff and I are buddies... We met in college. He has to sell it because he lost a bet woth me on who is better, Kirk or Picard. What he doesn't know... Is that I'm the buyer!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/You stho heard that in histh voishe!
//And that slasthie in Billy Quizboyths!
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: a 14-foot model of Hasselhoff's body used in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.


What? I don't even...

...why would a cartoon need a 14-foot model of anything?

/didn't see the SBSP movie obviously


At last!!! My plans for a spongebob / Knight Rider key west themed bar will finally come to fruition!

A shadowy place where you can get margaritas from a pineapple man who does not exist.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So there was just one KITT car, huh? Not likely. Everyone knows that these action car shows from the 80s have a couple dozen identical cars, not just one.
 
ar393
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So there was just one KITT car, huh? Not likely. Everyone knows that these action car shows from the 80s have a couple dozen identical cars, not just one.


I think there is one at each of the universal studios theme parks
 
Zafler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eYf595EJ​Ac4]


Ok, that lady is pretty awesome. I did not know I needed to hear that, on to Star Wars.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ar393: MattyBlast: So there was just one KITT car, huh? Not likely. Everyone knows that these action car shows from the 80s have a couple dozen identical cars, not just one.

I think there is one at each of the universal studios theme parks


The DeLorean (and the train from BttF 3) is at Universal Florida, never seen KITT there.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My opinion of the Hof went way up with his appearance in the second Piranha movie.
 
