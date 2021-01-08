 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   Serial bank robber who moonlights as a serial litigant finally arrested   (pennlive.com) divider line
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At one point, he filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx and Tyler Perry because he said they stole an idea from him for a movie called "Skank Robbers."


Please, no. The world has suffered enough
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: At one point, he filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx and Tyler Perry because he said they stole an idea from him for a movie called "Skank Robbers."


Please, no. The world has suffered enough


Are they skanks that rob people, or people that rob skanks?  I MUST KNOW!
 
