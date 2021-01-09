 Skip to content
(Google)   Now that we have Masked Singer and Masked Dancer, there'll be more to come. What's going to be the next Masked ___________ series?   (google.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Asshole
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
                                      ​                                  Manimal Masks!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Assuming this IS a Photoshop contest...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fitting, since he authorized the use of firing squads.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Masked Ventriloquist
 
