(ABC News)   Authorities have caught up with Soho Karen. The woman who falsely accused a black teen of taking her cell phone achieved the Karenest-level Karening by reportedly failing to stop, putting up a fight and resisting arrest   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Sheriff, Ventura County, California, Police, American Broadcasting Company, Constable, New York City, Arrest, Arrest warrant  
250 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 7:30 PM



8 Comments
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That reminds me. I need to stock up on popcorn.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised she wasn't in DC yesterday.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Miya Ponsetto's former attorney, Sharen Ghatan, said in a statement to ABC News: "... It is clear that she is emotionally unwell."

Or she's just selfish asshole
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, Point of Order: this is a 22 year old.

She is a Becky. And from the article we can glean that she is from the sub-genus Crazy Ass Becky.

She has another 10 years a whole lot of cheesecake and red wine hangovers before she approaches Karen status. Not that Becky's aren't dangerous. Lots of young black men have wound up lynched because of the Crazy Ass Becky. Do not them fool you, they are dangerous as f*ck, because they HAVE no f*cks left to give. These are some crazy-ass white women.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like shes got some mental health problems. That doesn't mean she's not a racist piece of trash - she very clearly is, just that her subsequent behaviour and impulses seem to be compounding her problems.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mental health issues are not an excuse for bad behavior.

It makes the rest of us have to fight the stigma even harder, and we don't need that.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hit her with a club down in old Soho,
When I told her to come but she just wouldn't go,
Oh my Karen
K-A-R-E-N, Karen
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, at least she does not look bad in her mug shot.
 
