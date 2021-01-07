 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Arizona starts their Wall of Shame   (azcentral.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Police, Phoenix, Arizona, Maricopa County Superior Court records, Jake Angeli, United States Capitol, Arizona man, Marsha Murphy, first person  
•       •       •

1600 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 8:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA-He said the couple no longer lives in Arizona. They moved from Tucson about two years ago to run an ammunition store in Hinton, Oklahoma.

This is shocking to me.  Every word in those two sentences screams Obama/antifa supporter.

Seriously though, talk about your life circling the drain.  The arrest was just the latest disgrace.  Ammunition store?  Not a gun shop. Just ammunition.  Hinten?  Oklahoma? From Tucson?  You can't even blame brown people for ruining America.  Move to Norman at least and I predict you'll see America in a whole new light.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona IS trying to nudge Florida out of the way in Crazy. Though, to be fair, AZ and Florida share a lot of Snowbirds, so there has to be SOME crossover on Cray.
 
soupafi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll keep saying it. Hang them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Angeli paints his face and appears bare-chested displaying several elaborate and shamanistic tattoos. Most notably, he wears a fur bonnet topped with horns.

He wears a bonnet. Wow. Much alpha. Very macho.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marsha Murphy, 50. She was accused of a curfew violation and unlawful entry. Efforts to reach Murphy were unsuccessful, as her husband said she was in custody on Thursday.

Kevin Murphy said his wife had engaged in a peaceful protest outside the Capitol, but she stayed on the streets after the curfew.

Kevin Murphy, who retired from the Tucson Police Department (!!!!!)

Somebody lyin, and I reckon it's the former pig.
"My wife was arrested for unlawful entry but never went in the Capitol"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow first the Spanish Flu 2, now the Spanish Inquisition sequel. Defying the system is only heroic when the system isn't us.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man-bonnet.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'll keep saying it. Hang them.


They charged them with unlawful entry and curfew violation. Those are capital offenses now? Granted the rioters were complete asshats and deserve some real jail time but the popo aren't charging them with treason.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So I guess she's sitting in jail for the unlawful entry part. Pretty sure the people on the curfew charges were processed and quickly released.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Wow first the Spanish Flu 2, now the Spanish Inquisition sequel. Defying the system is only heroic when the system isn't us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guess it's going to suck for these "peaceful" protesters to be punished for showing up to a rally and a riot breaks out thru no fault of your own.

I'm sure they have a lot of social media backing them up showing support to  all the people rounded up this summer and charged, right?

Didn't you scream to high heaven as a police officer in Buffalo pushed a man almost twice your age to the ground cracking his skull and putting him in a coma?

Yeah, wanna play patriot for a day....well, your time in jail is the only blood you'll be using for water on that tree of liberty.

It's not the Weimar Republic....it's Whiner Republicans.
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'll keep saying it. Hang them.


Is that the penalty for Felony Murder (anyone who is convicted of committing a felony in relation to the riot can now be charged with Felony Murder)?

I am also interested in the list of people identified in the crowd by photos.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's an awful lot of broken windows considering everyone there just "walked through an open door"
(and completely disregarding that the bum-rushed the barricades to get to the door).

I know, I know, there's no logic here, don't try to find any.
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: soupafi: I'll keep saying it. Hang them.

They charged them with unlawful entry and curfew violation. Those are capital offenses now? Granted the rioters were complete asshats and deserve some real jail time but the popo aren't charging them with treason.


They should be charged with Treason.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what happened here was wrong but step back for a second...

Is it a bad thing if the people who are supposed to represent the people are afraid of them?

Politicians sit on their thrones feeding the people they represent lies and a bread crumb. They don't care about you, just telling what you want to hear for that vote. And nothing ever changes unless it benefits them directly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: soupafi: I'll keep saying it. Hang them.

They charged them with unlawful entry and curfew violation. Those are capital offenses now? Granted the rioters were complete asshats and deserve some real jail time but the popo aren't charging them with treason.


People that entered the Capital should be charged with a felony. It would be nice if they could be prosecuted for sedition, but since they obviously had no clear plan for what to do after they broke into the Capital, other than taking selfies, it might be a hard to make that case.
I don't advocate death for any of them, since I'm anti death penalty.
People that just violated curfew, fine them and tell them to get out of Dodge.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.