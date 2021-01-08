 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   The Capitol police officer who was dead and then not dead is dead again   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Sad, United States Capitol Police, U.S. Capitol Police officer, United States Capitol, Police, Law enforcement, Officer Sicknick, United States House of Representatives, police barricades  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, murder of a police officer.   Congrats you jerks, felony murder it is.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA=Cop Killers
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would figure by 2021 we would get our death reporting down, but this is like the second person to die, be not dead, then die again super quick.
We should fix that first, then the rest of it.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: MAGA=Cop Killers


But remember they didn't burn down any businesses, just attacked the foundation of American democracy and killed a cop so its completely different and totally justified.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and every one of his revolting cohort needs to have this shoved in their faces in a forum where they can not pretend not to notice the question.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am tired of all this "winning."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REPEAT and FOLLOWUP tags standing vigil?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Lives Matter...until they don't.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Ted Cruz!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Nick was Sick then why the hell was he on duty during a pandemic?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay dead. The country is counting on you.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yell it from the roof tops,  MAGAts are cop killers!
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You would figure by 2021 we would get our death reporting down, but this is like the second person to die, be not dead, then die again super quick.
We should fix that first, then the rest of it.


It's 2021 and our hospitals are still farked from the pandemic.

Accurately reporting on whether someone died is probably of pretty low importance to the hospital staff now.
Yes, that's.horrible.

Welcome to 2021.  I don't know why people thought it was going to be any.better.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA are cop killers.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, so much for the police treating them with kid gloves.

THIS ONE TRICK THAT POLICE JUST HATE
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You would figure by 2021 we would get our death reporting down, but this is like the second person to die, be not dead, then die again super quick.
We should fix that first, then the rest of it.


I can't be the only one to notice that the "zombie apocalypse" card from 2020 hadn't been played yet.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn liberals. now look what youve done.


/sicknick
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Nikki Sixx
 
Elegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x618]


Is that the pic where the cops knelt  then arrested everyone later?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1​3​47327743004995585?s=20

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What proud Republican do you suppose killed this police officer? Choose your fighter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image 425x343]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image 425x343]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image 425x343]


Let's hope the ghostwriter got paid via the advance on that book.

/self publish that book if you care so much about freeze peach
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's the Tanya Roberts syndrome
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter*


*Offer not valid when killer is a white supremacist.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image image 425x343]


Hawley is stupid enough that even though he is a member of Congress he doesn't understand that the first amendment is a restraint on the power of the government and has no application to the free actions of a company ?!? Can he be removed from office for not understanding a concept taught in high school civics classes?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Magats have now killed 100% more cops than BLM protestors.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who does he think he is, Tanya Roberts?

/too soon
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sick last name dude.

/too soon?
//I'm burned out and can't tell what's acceptable to make jokes about anymore
///no third slashy, third slash is for closers
 
fat_free
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, don't be such a baby.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: Hawley is stupid enough that even though he is a member of Congress he doesn't understand that the first amendment is a restraint on the power of the government and has no application to the free actions of a company ?!? Can he be removed from office for not understanding a concept taught in high school civics classes?


He definitely does know. He went to Yale law. It's an act.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
farking quantum states, won't collapse until you hit them operator really hard with that operator.
 
olorin604
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's up with all these necroed threads today
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image image 425x343]


Yeah because the first thing that comes to mind when someone says woke mob is Simon and Schuster.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Magats have now killed 100% more cops than BLM protestors.


Wait... when did BLM kill half a cop?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mateomaui: In other news, poor Josh Hawley had his book contract cancelled.

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/13​47327743004995585?s=20

[Fark user image image 425x343]


LOL, SOMEONE WENT THERE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?


In one video I saw a cop getting crushed pretty bad. Could have been a ruptured spleen maybe?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lincoln65: robodog: Hawley is stupid enough that even though he is a member of Congress he doesn't understand that the first amendment is a restraint on the power of the government and has no application to the free actions of a company ?!? Can he be removed from office for not understanding a concept taught in high school civics classes?

He definitely does know. He went to Yale law. It's an act.


It's an act. But he made a gamble and lost big time.

Remind me to never go to Vegas with him.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?


Probably some reporter asked some random hospital worker "Hey, what happened to that cop?" and the worker said "I think he coded." (coded =/= dead)

Always wait for the official notification from the hospital
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...

Sounds like there really is a zombie virus going around and people coming back from the dead have to be put down quickly.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?


One possible explanation is a subdural hematoma, in which there is a characteristic lucid internal followed by all the symptoms of brain damage/concussion and unconsciousness and death.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?


That or hit hard enough to cause a clot and it dislodged when he sat down at the station, also possibly suffered a heart attack but the adrenaline kept him going.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: NM Volunteer: So far:
-Alabama man with a heart attack
-Pennsylvania man with a stroke
-Georgia woman trampled to death by her fellow terrorists
-California woman with a Boom! Neckshot

and now:
-Cop injured by terrorist and died from injury


Conjecture: he was hit over the head, but the injury took a while to register?

In one video I saw a cop getting crushed pretty bad. Could have been a ruptured spleen maybe?


Probably.  Crush and blunt force trauma injuries are never outwardly visible.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Anenu: culebra: MAGA=Cop Killers

But remember they didn't burn down any businesses, just attacked the foundation of American democracy and killed a cop so its completely different and totally justified.


I'm absolutely done. I've been beyond frustrated but as of now I'm done. I've finally cut off basically everyone who downplayed this from my life yesterday. I called out my brother in law who thought I was being overly dramatic about calling it an attempted coup. He then started with the normal "but BLM" crap. I told him off. I told my mother. She said he still loves me and will accept me when I decide to talk to him again. Tomorrow I'm telling her that's not the case. That I'm not seeing them again. This is big for me. I've been that quiet, timid, conflict avoided my entire life. I keep the peace basically.  But it's done. Never in my life would I think I would be doing this, but I'm ready.

I know this is more a spill my guts moment. But I had to get it out there.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks for the update subby, let us know when his condition changes.
 
