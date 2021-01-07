 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now, a word from the woman who stole Nancy Pelosi's gavel
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dead woman talking.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give that "patriot" her reward. Twenty years in supermax.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people are dumber than drunk white boy high school football players.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like they want to have a swat team descend upon them.

/I mean, maybe they do.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people are dumb. Not just ordinary dumb...but HERE's A VIDEO OF ME DOING A FEDERAL CRIME. HAHAHAHA.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cannot wait to see her mugshot.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A fat cow named Cudd. Is this irony or just hilarious?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Talk about an army of shiatkickers.
Her name is Cudd.
Chew on that for a while.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm wondering what date if any these people will finally be arrested. I mean most of these are just open/shut with admitting the crimes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how many criminal defense lawyers gave themselves concussions face palming when she claim she did vandalize anything but admitted to breaking and entering?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: These people are dumber than drunk white boy high school football players.


Whose fathers are lawyers.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's so COOL! I'm gonna need you to get on your knees and knit your fingers behind your head.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Exactly what I imagined.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a dumbass
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assume they think they will be pardoned.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Enjoy prison
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or it's like the scene in "The Big Short"

"Why are they confessing?!?"
"They're not confessing, they're bragging."

Too stupid to know the difference.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should notify ICE and make sure their immigration status is good too.

Wait. Can they do that anymore?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thing is yea they are dumb alright. But there are loads of smart people willing to jump on board with supporting Trump. Thing is these dupes are dumb enough to show up with this madness.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She desecrated a monument.  Something this country takes very seriously as of six months ago.
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the messages came on during the video, she ran for mayor of Midland.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BBH: One of the messages came on during the video, she ran for mayor of Midland.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jenny Cudd?  Is she the mirror universe Jenny Craig?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She better get used to gavels.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: These people are dumb. Not just ordinary dumb...but HERE's A VIDEO OF ME DOING A FEDERAL CRIME. HAHAHAHA.


Dumb or just entitled?
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's privilege, of course they can't imagine consequences; they've never suffered any.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fnordfocus: optikeye: These people are dumb. Not just ordinary dumb...but HERE's A VIDEO OF ME DOING A FEDERAL CRIME. HAHAHAHA.

Dumb or just entitled?


Yes.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would seem that people are leaving reviews of her florist business. Oh, my.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: It would seem that people are leaving reviews of her florist business. Oh, my.


anyway...........
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's like they want to have a swat team descend upon them.

/I mean, maybe they do.


The cops will politely ask them to turn themselves in if they feel like it, no hurry.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FBI: We are asking the public for any information you might have regarding the individuals who illegally entered the Capitol building.

Morons: Here is video of me inside the Capitol, me boasting of doing so along with my real name and hometown on my own social media account.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look, the lady lives in farking Midland. Have you ever seen it? It's where joy goes to die. It's almost punishment enough.

/almost
/enjoy prison, idiot
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, anything is a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Confessing to this crime was the best idea I ever had"
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add an assist on felony murder to that door knock down now that an officer has died.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: It would seem that people are leaving reviews of her florist business. Oh, my.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Politics and dumbassery aside, that's a great looking arrangement.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think there are a whole, whole lotta white, middle class, middle-aged farks who are about to experience some serious life changes. And all for a little hero-worshipping overnight in D.C.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Awww... death threats. Who'da thunk?
 
bborchar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: It would seem that people are leaving reviews of her florist business. Oh, my.


My favorite:


"Owner [actively] encourages treason I live with my mom wouldn't recommend"
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I look forward to her stint in prison.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Enjoy prison


and the wait rooms are shut down due to the covid monster

/arrr
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

culebra: A fat cow named Cudd. Is this irony or just hilarious?


Not ironic, Alanis. Maybe if a cow bit her.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Awww... death threats. Who'da thunk?


FFS are you kidding?? "I did not do anything illegal"
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bborchar: darkhorse23: It would seem that people are leaving reviews of her florist business. Oh, my.

My favorite:


"Owner [actively] encourages treason I live with my mom wouldn't recommend"


Filter pwn!
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We didn't vandalize anything but [. . .] we did break down Nancy Pelosi's door"

Like how does that even work in her head?  What does she think 'vandalize' means?  Just when a germanic tribe does it?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

teto85: Dumb woman talking.


FTFY
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I do believe entering that building on Wednesday is actually "something" illegal. Midland's lawyers apparently use a different florist.
 
EL EM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EL EM: I do believe entering that building on Wednesday is actually "something" illegal. Midland's lawyers apparently use a different florist.


Not every Wednesday, mind you, just the one she picked.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.