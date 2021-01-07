 Skip to content
(Twitter)   An active manhunt is underway for the insurrectionists now that it's become clear someone walked off with classified information   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah this ends very badly for these dipshiat.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Charge every last one with accessory charges.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

not enough beer: Yeah this ends very badly for these dipshiat.


not bad enough..
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
All the good stuff has already been faxed to Russia by now
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Rattrap007: Charge every last one with accessory charges.


As well as every cop that let it happen.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This will be a great movie, as long as they don't let Disney anywhere near it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

IlGreven: Rattrap007: Charge every last one with accessory charges.

As well as every cop that let it happen.


Don't forget the 4 or 5 charges of felony murder for everyone charged as an accessory.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You all saw the photos of that asshole grinning as he stole the podium. They ripped the sign off Nancy Pelosi's door and stole her mail. How were these shiatbags not going to walk off with a laptop, too?

I'd bet that they walked off with even more than that.

If only one laptop got stolen, it would be a miracle.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ted Cruz's porn stash
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
wouldn't be surprised if there were some Russian agents imbedded with the the dc rioters as well. Coworkers and I were talking about it this morning and the first thing we would of done is shut down every computer on the network and taken it straight to the digital forensics team.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Rattrap007: Charge every last one with accessory charges.


They got the mouse and USB video camera too?

Oh the humanity!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: All the good stuff has already been faxed to Russia by now


Anyone wanna take bets that the guy who took it was given orders to use the siege to grab whatever classified shiat they could to sell to the Russians or Chinese?

Traitors, all of them. Let them hang.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Full scale, that's going to cost a lot of money. Hope the have to reimburse the government as well.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good thing they're not part of a social network that requires any extremely sensitive, personal information in order to register.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What a goat-rope.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Ted Cruz's porn stash


That would be a JC Penny catalogue with the models' eyes scratched out.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Betcha the police take them alive.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area.

/also, think me up a cup of coffee and a chocolate doughnut with some of those little sprinkles on top
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If it's a government issued laptop, it'll be full disk encrypted, and require a CAC (chipped government ID card) to log in and access that user's profile.

Also, as soon as it powers up, if it's able to connect to an open Wi-Fi hotspot, it'll phone home.

Remote access software will then start taking pics of whoever is sitting in front of it, assuming the camera isn't covered, and also forensics about the Wi-Fi router it's attached to.

From there it'll be an easy task for the FBI to raid the location and seize it and arrest people.
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

somedude210: elvisaintdead: All the good stuff has already been faxed to Russia by now

Anyone wanna take bets that the guy who took it was given orders to use the siege to grab whatever classified shiat they could to sell to the Russians or Chinese?



Caviar and ostrich skin jackets ain't cheap...

/can't forget Misha and the Dark Prince (no, seriously -- do so at your peril)
//zip tie guy may get docked for being caught on camera
[third slashie has been moved to a secure location]
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No big deal. It was probably just another one of Hunter Biden's laptops.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wow, wouldn't it have been convenient if they'd just arrested everyone who'd trespassed on Capitol property for the purpose of overthrowing the government?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well traitors,

Fark user imageView Full Size


/please, please, pretty please, let this gif be prescient.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Check the  Wafflehouse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Unless it was a personal laptop, the drive will be encrypted and it has firmware-resident Computrace. I don't know if Gov-issued laptops have GPS or not
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

theflatline: Check the  Wafflehouse.
[Fark user image image 592x399]


Man, Kid Rock has lost weight.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

markie_farkie: If it's a government issued laptop, it'll be full disk encrypted, and require a CAC (chipped government ID card) to log in and access that user's profile.

Also, as soon as it powers up, if it's able to connect to an open Wi-Fi hotspot, it'll phone home.

Remote access software will then start taking pics of whoever is sitting in front of it, assuming the camera isn't covered, and also forensics about the Wi-Fi router it's attached to.

From there it'll be an easy task for the FBI to raid the location and seize it and arrest people.


Oops, my post was redundant
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

khitsicker: wouldn't be surprised if there were some Russian agents imbedded with the the dc rioters as well. Coworkers and I were talking about it this morning and the first thing we would of done is shut down every computer on the network and taken it straight to the digital forensics team.


Yes.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

theflatline: Check the  Wafflehouse.
[Fark user image 592x399]


  Arrest Kid Rock!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Unless it was a personal laptop, the drive will be encrypted and it has firmware-resident Computrace. I don't know if Gov-issued laptops have GPS or not


the drive is supposed to be encrypted.

supposed to be and are encrypted are 2 different things. if I was writing the AAR for this I would not assume the information contained on the drives to be secure.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Wow, wouldn't it have been convenient if they'd just arrested everyone who'd trespassed on Capitol property for the purpose of overthrowing the government?


It's not just you.  From WaPo:

At a news conference, Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District, voiced "concern" at the relatively small number of rioters who were detained by police in the Capitol. As a result, he said, federal authorities face the daunting task of identifying, locating and obtaining arrest warrants for a large number of suspects, which he said could occupy investigators for months.
Hundreds of people flooded the Capitol and were not [handcuffed] by police," Sherman said. "I don't want to be Monday morning quarterbacking to say why they didn't do it, but it made our job more difficult." He said, "I can't explain why they weren't" detained.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: theflatline: Check the  Wafflehouse.
[Fark user image image 592x399]

Man, Kid Rock has lost weight.


No, that's Becky.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

hobnail: Martian_Astronomer: Wow, wouldn't it have been convenient if they'd just arrested everyone who'd trespassed on Capitol property for the purpose of overthrowing the government?

It's not just you.  From WaPo:

At a news conference, Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District, voiced "concern" at the relatively small number of rioters who were detained by police in the Capitol. As a result, he said, federal authorities face the daunting task of identifying, locating and obtaining arrest warrants for a large number of suspects, which he said could occupy investigators for months.
Hundreds of people flooded the Capitol and were not [handcuffed] by police," Sherman said. "I don't want to be Monday morning quarterbacking to say why they didn't do it, but it made our job more difficult." He said, "I can't explain why they weren't without admitting that it's because they're white" detained.


Fixed that quote for them
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

markie_farkie: If it's a government issued laptop, it'll be full disk encrypted, and require a CAC (chipped government ID card) to log in and access that user's profile.

Also, as soon as it powers up, if it's able to connect to an open Wi-Fi hotspot, it'll phone home.

Remote access software will then start taking pics of whoever is sitting in front of it, assuming the camera isn't covered, and also forensics about the Wi-Fi router it's attached to.

From there it'll be an easy task for the FBI to raid the location and seize it and arrest people.


Not an NMCI issued laptop.  They don't usually have cameras in them and I doubt they have computrace on them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't worry, the data on that computer is safe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rattrap007: not enough beer: Yeah this ends very badly for these dipshiat.

not bad enough..


Is some dumbass is found in possession of that laptop the us attorney will bury him under the farking prison.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Ted Cruz's porn stash


iat's just Komodo dragons farking for 80 hours straight.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Ted Cruz's porn stash


Have you seen that crust bucket lately? He's got a porn beard.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: wouldn't be surprised if there were some Russian agents imbedded with the the dc rioters as well. Coworkers and I were talking about it this morning and the first thing we would of done is shut down every computer on the network and taken it straight to the digital forensics team.


If you ever find yourself in that position, please don't shut down systems before calling the DFIR people. Disconnect it from the network instead, so they can capture a RAM dump to analyze. They may be able to drop it onto an isolated network segment or otherwise limit traffic so they can continue monitoring for network connection attempts while they're at it.Ideally they'd just have an IR runbook to trigger that automates the isolation and forensic imaging. I'd be sad if they didn't.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's ok. I heard the laptop is being safely stored at a Dupont Circle travel agency.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There should have been a dump truck of Zip ties at the Capitol. People just getting just cuffed and sat down.  This should have clogged the courts for weeks, no one leaving without a police record.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to take it to that place that worked on Hunter Biden's laptop? I hear they're good.

/s
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bowel movements in washington are classified?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what about her emails?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: Rattrap007: Charge every last one with accessory charges.

As well as every cop that let it happen.


Or---and hear me out on this one---we do absolutely nothing, and let the nation heal. Huh?  Whaddaya think?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had they stole the inkjet toner from the while building they could have paid off the national debt
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many days left till Trump can be arrested, again? I wonder what else we can look forward to during that time. I can totally see Donny trying to break even more shiat on his way out.
 
