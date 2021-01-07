 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Capitol police officer Tanya Roberts actually not dead as reported earlier   (npr.org) divider line
40
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it starts.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that's the third dead person that's come back in the past couple of weeks.... Tell Coral to get back on the porch, quick!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This headline is so wrong. I farking love it.
 
roc6783
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
....I got better....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A different local news article said the report death was premature but the officer is on life support and they are only waiting for all the family to be there to remove the officer from it.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Officer Sheena

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



uhm, 7' is "nonscalable" these days? i'm pretty sure 2 or 3 adults of average height can scale a 7' tall barrier without even a ladder, just using the very ancient "hey, boost me up" method.


republicans are now fully removed from reality, aren't they?
 
squidloe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any word on the condition of Generalissimo Francisco Franco?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still on life support. Doctors are waiting for the family to arrive.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 480x175]


uhm, 7' is "nonscalable" these days? i'm pretty sure 2 or 3 adults of average height can scale a 7' tall barrier without even a ladder, just using the very ancient "hey, boost me up" method.


republicans are now fully removed from reality, aren't they?


Razor wire?  You first.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hell of an accomplishment to come back from the dead, well done.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
jcfhartford.orgView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ifky: Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.


Ahhh, thank you.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: luna1580: [Fark user image 480x175]


uhm, 7' is "nonscalable" these days? i'm pretty sure 2 or 3 adults of average height can scale a 7' tall barrier without even a ladder, just using the very ancient "hey, boost me up" method.


republicans are now fully removed from reality, aren't they?

Razor wire?  You first.


Tried and true German WW1 tactic. Have one guy jump on the barbed wire and the rest of the platoon runs over him. Apparently lumber was more valuable than human life.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police . Caught sayof Trump that has stoped Grandstandsing " See, told ya so" Is cop dead or not. CNN Says yes. MAGA Looking for Chads -OR- "hello, I am white and single; salute and will open the door again!"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only in America
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is my sad duty to inform you that long-time Farker Gordon Bennett has passed away. He will be missed.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: luna1580: [Fark user image 480x175]


uhm, 7' is "nonscalable" these days? i'm pretty sure 2 or 3 adults of average height can scale a 7' tall barrier without even a ladder, just using the very ancient "hey, boost me up" method.


republicans are now fully removed from reality, aren't they?

Razor wire?  You first.

Tried and true German WW1 tactic. Have one guy jump on the barbed wire and the rest of the platoon runs over him. Apparently lumber was more valuable than human life.


this. you can even throw something that isn't another living human on the top and then go over.

and do you even see any barbed/razor wire at all?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kindly disregard the notice of Gordon Bennett's death. It was premature. He is alive and well.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The man's dead, link to his EKG or GTFO. I'm gonna F5 that shiat like Jon Ossoff results.
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they sure?
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, dead tomorrow.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away," Capitol Police said in a statement. "We ask that our officers' and their families' privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."

So, he's dead but they want to release that information themselves.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away," Capitol Police said in a statement. "We ask that our officers' and their families' privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."

So, he's dead but they want to release that information themselves.


Rumors of their death have been greatly exaggerated...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kindly disregard the notice of Gordon Bennett's death. It was premature. He is alive and well.


Dang. I heard he left everything to me in his will.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kindly disregard the notice of Gordon Bennett's death. It was premature. He is alive and well.


But I did not even have a chance to miss him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: So, dead tomorrow.


Probably. Sad and so farking unnecessary.
 
stevecore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never even heard a report about this.  So not bothered that they are alive.  Kinda like saying "hey everyone!  It's cool" randomly to a room of people drinking and they just look and keep talking
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Bennet Cerf

img.timeinc.netView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: A different local news article said the report death was premature but the officer is on life support and they are only waiting for all the family to be there to remove the officer from it.


Yeah, if the media were willing to publish it then that sounds like someone knows a nurse or nurse assistant or something at the hospital (the 'well-placed source')who said "she's dead" and neglected to make the distinction that she's brain dead and will be body-dead when they remove life support.
 
kyuzokai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kindly disregard the notice of Gordon Bennett's death. It was premature. He is alive and well.


It might not be long, at least according to my Dad who always refers to the gentleman as  "Gordon Bleedin' Bennett".
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RIP Gordon Ramsey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So we cool?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP Ramsey's Restaurants!!!!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: FarkaDark: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: luna1580: [Fark user image 480x175]


uhm, 7' is "nonscalable" these days? i'm pretty sure 2 or 3 adults of average height can scale a 7' tall barrier without even a ladder, just using the very ancient "hey, boost me up" method.


republicans are now fully removed from reality, aren't they?

Razor wire?  You first.

Tried and true German WW1 tactic. Have one guy jump on the barbed wire and the rest of the platoon runs over him. Apparently lumber was more valuable than human life.

this. you can even throw something that isn't another living human on the top and then go over.

and do you even see any barbed/razor wire at all?[Fark user image 780x526]


It looks like it's in the process of being constructed, let's check back tomorrow.
 
