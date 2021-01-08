 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I, for one, welcome our new rodent overlords   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must related to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Making a squirrel laugh
Youtube N8lCEJo1y5g
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N8lCEJo1​y5g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dawwwwwww!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That squirrel is fatter than the ones that come to my yard.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: That squirrel is fatter than the ones that come to my yard.


Peanuts, peanut butter, sunflower seeds, and raisins. Also, pecans. Fattens them right up.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some abandoned baby squirrels that I once adopted tried to clock me with a forgotten old rusty meat cleaver that they dislodged from the rafters of the entryway where I was housing them. I shiat you not. Little ingrates.

How the cleaver got up in the rafters you'd have to ask my late FIL.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder what dude put on the knife to get the squirrel interested? Salt? Peanut butter?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now I miss Canuck :(
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N8lCEJo1​y5g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


My rats were very curious about those noises coming out my computer speakers...
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stop linking this Chapman guy. Link the pages with the actual content instead, unless he's paying you to center the universe on him.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dammit, Matty, we asked you to wait ONE MORE DAY!
 
ktybear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Some abandoned baby squirrels that I once adopted tried to clock me with a forgotten old rusty meat cleaver that they dislodged from the rafters of the entryway where I was housing them. I shiat you not. Little ingrates.

How the cleaver got up in the rafters you'd have to ask my late FIL.


out of sight, out of mind
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ktybear: KRSESQ: Some abandoned baby squirrels that I once adopted tried to clock me with a forgotten old rusty meat cleaver that they dislodged from the rafters of the entryway where I was housing them. I shiat you not. Little ingrates.

How the cleaver got up in the rafters you'd have to ask my late FIL.

out of sight, out of mind


Out of sight, but not out of hand if shiat goes down in the front doorway.
 
