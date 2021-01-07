 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter Donald Trump)   Twittler's back   (twitter.com) divider line
107
    More: News  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jan 2021 at 7:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm done with listening to anything coming out of his mouth perhaps other than, "Your honor, I plead..."
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: 14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation


There is no way he made that speech voluntarily
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not buying it.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's see how quickly he gets his account permabanned.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still lying. So amazing.
Still breathing. So sad.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He sounds hammered.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: 14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation


The blinks are code in Trump* Media.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lie... lie.. lie
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: TheManofPA: 14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation

There is no way he made that speech voluntarily


Current scuttlebutt, according to people in the White House that are talking, is that he's doing this out of fear of the 25th and to stop the flow of resignations.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Our journey is only just beginning".  F*cker couldn't resist stringing them along.

F*CK your "healing and reconciliation".  I hope you end up strung up by your heels at a disused gas station.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The first part was bullshiat and the second part was the concession speech America's been waiting for a couple months to hear.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they let him have unsupervised access to twitter again, you know he's going to walk back his statement committing to a peaceful transfer of power and/or try to organize more "protests" at the inauguration.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: TheManofPA: 14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation

There is no way he made that speech voluntarily


That was pretaped right, that looks more WH than Camp David. So did they tape it to release the moment the 12 hour block was up? And yeah, someone wrote that and practically said STAY ON SCRIPT MOTHERFARKER then sent him to Camp David to watch cartoons and stay away from twitter for the weekend to look Presidential.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, no way he's not saying all of that except under duress.

"I abhor all the violence..." You incited it you asshole

"My focus now turns to a smooth transition of power pardoning anyone who will give me lots of money..." FTFY
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Ass_Master_Flash: TheManofPA: 14 seconds til lie about National Guard
He is hardcore squinting at the prompter like he is in a hostage situation

There is no way he made that speech voluntarily

Current scuttlebutt, according to people in the White House that are talking, is that he's doing this out of fear of the 25th and to stop the flow of resignations.


Current Scuttlebutt is my alt
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Resign douchebag!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SHUT THE FARK UP YOU LYING PUKE!!
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Before someone else makes the joke: TRUMP FINALLY PIVOTED!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Yeah, no way he's not saying all of that except under duress.

"I abhor all the violence..." You incited it you asshole

"My focus now turns to a smooth transition of power pardoning anyone who will give me lots of money..." FTFY


Mitch probably told him he has the votes to impeach and to settle the f*ck down if he has any chance to run again in 2024
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shut up, man.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I can do is picture those off-camera sweating each and every second that he won't go off-script and continue to just read the prompter.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Suddenly, a DC cop died of injuries. Dead cop in commission of felony.
Now it is a PARTY.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And Dana Bash on CNN just praised his new tone.

How stupid do you have to be to work for cnn
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Our journey is only just beginning".  F*cker couldn't resist stringing them along.

F*CK your "healing and reconciliation".  I hope you end up strung up by your heels at a disused gas station.


The only journey he should be beginning us into a f*cking jail cell in a federal prison.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And a plug for a 2024 run, too.

Even more reason to impeach and convict him.

Do Republicans really want this farking albatross around their necks for another four years?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's time for healing and reconciliation."
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how much collaboration directly with @Jack there was to get this synched up with his account unlock.
Seriously, fark this guy, too late, you farking ORDERED THIS.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/csX07ZVWGe


Someone has spoken with a lawyer.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: If they let him have unsupervised access to twitter again, you know he's going to walk back his statement committing to a peaceful transfer of power and/or try to organize more "protests" at the inauguration.


He doesn't have to.  He's already incited the mob.  All he has to do is sit back with a diet coke and watch TV.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
UUUUUUUUGGGGGGHHHH!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image 381x328]

"It's time for healing and reconciliation."


It was a simpler time, I remember getting that screengrab!
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's me! Your favorite president!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i don't twit, but this shouldn't even be allowed. he needs a permaban.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoblit: All I can do is picture those off-camera sweating each and every second that he won't go off-script and continue to just read the prompter.


I mean, we don't really know how many takes it took to get this right.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Die
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AI is truly an amazing advancement in our society!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it's not his resignation speech I don't want to hear it.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was like a weirdly edited hostage video.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hello neck vagina, my old friend...
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even Zuckerberg made the move to shut him down on Facebook.

What's it going to take, Joe?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Derp Fake!

He sounds dead.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark if he would have had a speechwriter since day one, and actually read the teleprompter, he could have been perceived as somewhat presidential
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Our journey is only just beginning".


They are literally going to have to pull him out like a squatter in the WH on the 20th.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't twit, but this shouldn't even be allowed. he needs a permaban.


He needs to be shadowbanned.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Let's see how quickly he gets his account permabanned.


I give it till Friday afternoon.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I laughed really hard at the guy that's like ASHLI BABBIT SAY HER NAME

Here's a hint farko: no one cares that that terrorist got killed. She's going to be reviled throughout history as a piece of farking shiat and people are going to shiat on her terrorist grave.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did he commit seppuku at the end?

Otherwise, not watching that piece of white trash.
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.