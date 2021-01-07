 Skip to content
(CNN)   US Capitol officer has passed away, appears related to yesterday   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you for your service, Officer

Anyone who claims that all cops are bad is wrong.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if trump and the rest of the GOP will enjoy the continued support of the majority of the police now that they have blue blood on their hands.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Opening those heavy doors is hard on the heart...

Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.


Do we know that?  I missed it, if so.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, a cop's dead. is it serious enough for people to do their f*cking jobs and kick the asshole who instigated this insurrection out of office now?

Y'know, before he can pardon himself and all his co-conspirators?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.


If you watch the youtube video for the "Crazy footage of Trump supporters battling the police in the Capitol" thread at least one CP officer appears to be in extreme distress. I wonder if his ticker simply couldn't take it?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: I wonder if trump and the rest of the GOP will enjoy the continued support of the majority of the police now that they have blue blood on their hands.


Yes. Yes they will.

After all, antifa killed literally thousands of police officers
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: After all, antifa killed literally thousands of police officers


Well, yeah, if you mean the ones wearing uniforms like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Gubbo: After all, antifa killed literally thousands of police officers

Well, yeah, if you mean the ones wearing uniforms like this...

[Fark user image image 388x480]


The current batch wish they could have such spiffy work from a top notch designer
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: fnordfocus: Gubbo: After all, antifa killed literally thousands of police officers

Well, yeah, if you mean the ones wearing uniforms like this...

[Fark user image image 388x480]

The current batch wish they could have such spiffy work from a top notch designer


they could always join the space force. their uniforms could of been designed by Hugo Boss.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.


Friendly fire as he was with the mob?   I'm just asking questions here.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PluckYew: Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.

Friendly fire as he was with the mob?   I'm just asking questions here.


I don't think we know yet, but seems a lot more likely the Officer died because of the insurgents or a medical condition than another on duty Officer. As far as we know, they discharged one pistol once during the event.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope that they capture the folks responsible for his death. And since this is America, that means first degree murder charges for those who had no participation in this murder but were part of this felonious conspiracy.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PluckYew: Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.

Friendly fire as he was with the mob?   I'm just asking questions here.


I think he is saying the cops and the protesters are the same. I think he is full of shiat.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Opening those heavy doors is hard on the heart...

Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.

Do we know that?  I missed it, if so.


We don't.
People making shiat up who don't realize that shiat is what Trumpsters do.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.


https://www.news10.com/top-stories/us​-​capitol-police-officer-dies-following-​injuries-sustained-during-riot/

This article says the same
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.

https://www.news10.com/top-stories/us-​capitol-police-officer-dies-following-​injuries-sustained-during-riot/

This article says the same


Now the article says that no officer has died
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To keep things confusing, the department is now denying their Officer is dead...

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/13​4​7353275696295937?s=20

https://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1/stat​u​s/1347352325174734848

but situation probably isn't good...

https://twitter.com/BruceLeshan/statu​s​/1347351404801904645
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: To keep things confusing, the department is now denying their Officer is dead...

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/134​7353275696295937?s=20

https://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1/statu​s/1347352325174734848

but situation probably isn't good...

https://twitter.com/BruceLeshan/status​/1347351404801904645


on life support until the family can arrive and say good bye.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Tracianne: fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.

https://www.news10.com/top-stories/us-​capitol-police-officer-dies-following-​injuries-sustained-during-riot/

This article says the same

Now the article says that no officer has died


fnordfocus: To keep things confusing, the department is now denying their Officer is dead...

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/134​7353275696295937?s=20

https://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1/statu​s/1347352325174734848

but situation probably isn't good...

https://twitter.com/BruceLeshan/status​/1347351404801904645


OK what is with all the died...well ok not dead now...but dead again things lately?  The Charlie's Angel lady, the former Miss Virginia 2 days ago...and now this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.

https://www.news10.com/top-stories/us-​capitol-police-officer-dies-following-​injuries-sustained-during-riot/

This article says the same


I KNOW I had seen a photo or two with someone carrying a fire extinguisher

I wonder if that was the perp.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Thank you for your service, Officer

Anyone who claims that all cops are bad is wrong.


This and this.

/Have a friend in the Seattle PD.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the treasonous asshole cops who held the blue farking line by opening the gates to the enemy will get right on finding someone to blame for this.

If you're in DC, stay outta sight.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You let terrorists in to your AO and let them fark around.


Next time, and they're already planning for the 19th, so yes "next time", don't let them fark around before the finding out.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Blue Lives Dont Matter
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawmakers say they are perplexed at the lack of preparedness among law enforcement given that it had been known for weeks that Trump was promoting a rally he said was aimed at preventing the certification of Biden's win.

Because the police were complicit and gave it their tacit approval.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Opening those heavy doors is hard on the heart...

Lambskincoat: Friendly fire, one of the tragedies of war.

Do we know that?  I missed it, if so.


He took a fire extinguisher to the head, fighting to hold the TrumpsterDumbsters back.

Some of those officers tried, it's not their fault they were not allowed to wear proper gear or were properly backed up.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These insurrectionists should forever be branded as copkillers.  I'm sure Tucker Carlson will be right on it...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I'm sure the treasonous asshole cops who held the blue farking line by opening the gates to the enemy will get right on finding someone to blame for this.

If you're in DC, stay outta sight.


The GOP has a rift right now. I wonder if this might do the same to the Campaign police.

So farking pointless.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to militarize the cops, you should also militarize the physical requirements to be a cop
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tree of Liberty must be watered with the blood of cops, evidently.  Plus, how else are you going to get your hands on a statue of Zebulon Baird Vance?  They're not exactly available on Amazon.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was just reported in the news to be false.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't happen on 5th Avenue, but traitors still want Trump to get away with it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are nuts, get your shiat together quick, please.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Thank you for your service, Officer

Anyone who claims that all cops are bad is wrong.


No. None get an assumption of being as good person any longer. This cop could have been a literal Nazi, but you don't know that and instead you're here to lick their boots. Dying on the job has nothing to do with them being good or bad or anything.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Tracianne: fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.

https://www.news10.com/top-stories/us-​capitol-police-officer-dies-following-​injuries-sustained-during-riot/

This article says the same

I KNOW I had seen a photo or two with someone carrying a fire extinguisher

I wonder if that was the perp.


That entire building is covered with HD closed circuit cameras. They will find him.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now will there will be a massive manhunt and then execution of the perpetrator like there was for that guy who killed the pro-Trump derper in Portland?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just saw a news report saying this story is not true. will look for link....
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put 5 murder charges on trump on january 20 at 12:01PM. Put his ass under arrest with no bail straight from the white house.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: toraque: I'm sure the treasonous asshole cops who held the blue farking line by opening the gates to the enemy will get right on finding someone to blame for this.

If you're in DC, stay outta sight.

The GOP has a rift right now. I wonder if this might do the same to the Campaign police.

So farking pointless.


My heart bleeds for the farking liars who manipulated idiots into killing each other.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Claim on Twitter is that the Officer died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the insurgents yesterday.


A life extinguished too soon :(
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Now will there will be a massive manhunt and then execution of the perpetrator like there was for that guy who killed the pro-Trump derper in Portland?


God willing yes.  And the perpetrator's accomplices...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is now worse than Benghazi.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: toraque: I'm sure the treasonous asshole cops who held the blue farking line by opening the gates to the enemy will get right on finding someone to blame for this.

If you're in DC, stay outta sight.

The GOP has a rift right now. I wonder if this might do the same to the Campaign police.

So farking pointless.


What are "Campaign police"?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, was he like lying there dead while his buddy took a selfie with one of these assholes?

Stay classy, Trumpers.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here is a conflicting story.
https://news.google.com/articles/CAIi​E​OqvqxyEPAW2MVgFm97masYqFggEKg4IACoGCAo​w9vBNMK3UCDCvpUk?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=U​S%3Aen

I find NPR reliable.
 
