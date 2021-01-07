 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   There's a pecker on your porch   (azfamily.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Woodpecker, National Audubon Society, Arizona, CASA GRANDE, Bird, Gila Woodpecker, John James Audubon, Phoenix, Arizona  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
csb

On the campus of a university I attended, there was a huge forest running in and through the buildings. It was nice. And of course, the paths were well lit with streetlamps of the tall, UFO variety.

So one day I am walking to class and I hear this BRRRRRRAAANG   BRRRAAAANG... like a bell. But not a bell. It sounds like someone is ... well... I guess it sounded like a robot using a dildo. Not YOUR dildo, or Edward Norton's dildo, but A dildo. Just to be clear. That is not what I thought at the time, but, you know. Something was hitting  a barrel, and really fast.

The noise kept going and I got closer and closer to it. Woods loomed everywhere along the path. Pretty dense brush, so it was hard to see. And then I saw it. Off on another path was a woodpecker on top of one of these lamps just doing everything it could to push its head through a sheet of steel trying to get at the yummy goodness waiting for it inside the lamp underneath.

I made a mental note about the power of persistence, or the futility of life, or something, and hustled off to class.

But today? Today I just want to buy that woodpecker a hat. A red hat that says MAGA on it. That little guy probably never got his worm from that lamp, but he got some brain damage to last a lifetime.

/csb
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could clearly see (and hear!) the Gila woodpecker as its tiny beak jack-hammered away at the camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Marcel Marceau once said;

"..."

Which roughly translates to, "There's a skeeter on mah peter. Whack it off!".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a big cock in your house.

Wild Rooster Walks Into Couple's House And Decides To Stay | The Dodo Soulmates
Youtube B19hM-JPWUs
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: csb

On the campus of a university I attended, there was a huge forest running in and through the buildings. It was nice. And of course, the paths were well lit with streetlamps of the tall, UFO variety.

So one day I am walking to class and I hear this BRRRRRRAAANG   BRRRAAAANG... like a bell. But not a bell. It sounds like someone is ... well... I guess it sounded like a robot using a dildo. Not YOUR dildo, or Edward Norton's dildo, but A dildo. Just to be clear. That is not what I thought at the time, but, you know. Something was hitting  a barrel, and really fast.

The noise kept going and I got closer and closer to it. Woods loomed everywhere along the path. Pretty dense brush, so it was hard to see. And then I saw it. Off on another path was a woodpecker on top of one of these lamps just doing everything it could to push its head through a sheet of steel trying to get at the yummy goodness waiting for it inside the lamp underneath.

I made a mental note about the power of persistence, or the futility of life, or something, and hustled off to class.

But today? Today I just want to buy that woodpecker a hat. A red hat that says MAGA on it. That little guy probably never got his worm from that lamp, but he got some brain damage to last a lifetime.

/csb


Probably acorns. Woodpeckers will stash them just about anywhere.

Woodpecker fills antenna with acorns
Youtube 2rwkXyNdi-Y
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: There's a big cock in your house.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/B19hM-JP​WUs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=133&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


Don't see a lot of golden sebrights.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My father feeds a lot of woodpeckers. Four species regularly come to his feeders (Pileated, Downy, Hairy, and Northern Flicker). Those stupid animals will pound their heads against anything. I'm amazed that some of the trees in the area are still standing with all those holes drilled in them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: csb

On the campus of a university I attended, there was a huge forest running in and through the buildings. It was nice. And of course, the paths were well lit with streetlamps of the tall, UFO variety.

So one day I am walking to class and I hear this BRRRRRRAAANG   BRRRAAAANG... like a bell. But not a bell. It sounds like someone is ... well... I guess it sounded like a robot using a dildo. Not YOUR dildo, or Edward Norton's dildo, but A dildo. Just to be clear. That is not what I thought at the time, but, you know. Something was hitting  a barrel, and really fast.

The noise kept going and I got closer and closer to it. Woods loomed everywhere along the path. Pretty dense brush, so it was hard to see. And then I saw it. Off on another path was a woodpecker on top of one of these lamps just doing everything it could to push its head through a sheet of steel trying to get at the yummy goodness waiting for it inside the lamp underneath.

I made a mental note about the power of persistence, or the futility of life, or something, and hustled off to class.

But today? Today I just want to buy that woodpecker a hat. A red hat that says MAGA on it. That little guy probably never got his worm from that lamp, but he got some brain damage to last a lifetime.

/csb


I was doing a solo hike in the rockies and heard a chainsaw up ahead. A crew must have been cutting up deadfall and I was looking around and couldn't see them. No sign of anyone. Finally I came around a corner and was able to locate the sound, which was a woodpecker going to town on a tree and with all the echoes it sounded just like a distant chainsaw.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Off on another path was a woodpecker on top of one of these lamps just doing everything it could to push its head through a sheet of steel trying to get at the yummy goodness waiting for it inside the lamp underneath.


My own csb:

I live in the semi-country north of Seattle. There's quite a few woodpeckers out here. There's also lots of satellite dishes (I have one). Every spring you hear the B-B-B-R-R-RAANNGGG!!! of woodpeckers hammering the dishes. My brother says it's because one of the ways a male woodpecker attracts a mate is by having the loudest peck. Satellite dishes (and the "UFOs" [ha!] in your csb) make for a very loud peck. Not sure if the mating explanation is accurate (haven't bothered to research) but it seems plausible.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here, we have a lot of Northern Flickers.

If those guys see even a minuscule hole in something--it is in their nature to want to make it bigger;

While relacing a vent in the attic of my folk's place, I misplace a nail and pulled it out so I could make everything "even".  (mild OCD is annoying)
Thus began the flicker wars.

Those bastards would not leave that tiny hole alone. Wood putty, hardware cloth--I finally resorted to a sheet of stainless steel and they would still try to peck through it.

My divorce house, big deck--lots of windows, cedar siding above a rock facia.
Those birds would not stop pecking the siding and fighting their reflections.
Solution: I bought a bunch of 4x4x4's and hung them from chains all around the edges of the roof.
Just to get them started, I put random holes in them.
That kept them busy for years and they quit trying to invade my home.

Cat caught a flicker and brought it into the house to play "gladiator games" with it.
It ended up behind the dryer and while I was attempting to extricate it--I still have scars on me from it.

Peckerwoods indeed.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.