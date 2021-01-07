 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Britney Spears' ex-husband was in the mob that stormed the Capitol. No, the other ex-husband   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage, shot  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 8:50 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phew. For a moment there I thought it was gonna be K-Fed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well he was just there to see the festivus decorations and not part of any riot.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really, Brittney's Ex-husbands were the fascists we made along the way.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's what I call popozão!

Wait.

Sorry I meant to do a Seinfeld joke.

F*ck!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now there's a guy who is known for making smart choices.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

groppet: Well he was just there to see the festivus decorations and not part of any riot.



He was only there for The Airing of the Grievances
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't stand ya!!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, she might get custody of her kids back? Cool.

She is such a sad story, she's literally every reason children should not be in show business.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go get him cops who are also sedition lovers!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Capitol was angry that day my friend, like an old man returning soup at a deli.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.