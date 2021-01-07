 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Here's dead patriot number 2, he had a stroke of genius   (inquirer.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ben's dead...

OMG! Are we stuck in Washington?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes . . .
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paywall/adblock blocker
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So that's what Trump means when he says they're very "special."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They should name this year Zero because something will happen." So... a Jahr Null, if you will.

Philips wanted to start a political action committee to oppose Democrats and more moderate Republicans, and he envisioned setting up a network of conservative sites. "There needs to be more uncensored spaces," he said Wednesday on the way to Washington. "I envision a whole network of niche social networks based on interests. You don't need Twitter and Facebook, they hate us. They don't need us there."

There's always Parler, dumbass.

He, along with many on the bus, deeply mistrusted the media

Uh-huh...

but welcomed a reporter aboard to chronicle their journey. Because of course they did.  They are the special ones.  They mean something.

Christ.  Sad that he died alone in an unfamiliar place, but it's hard to be sympathetic to his reason for being there or the lifestyle he chose.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't help but wonder if that was caused by a COVID-related blood clot.
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christ. Sad that he died alone in an unfamiliar place, but it's hard to be sympathetic to his reason for being there or the lifestyle he chose.


"Don't weep for the stupid, or ye'll be crying all day."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stroke at 50?  I mean, I can happen but....
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: Stroke at 50?  I mean, I can happen but....


Had he had covid?

Post covid clotting gave my 55 year old cousin a heart attack which he survived, then went on to fark up his kidneys and now he is diabetic.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he's from Bloomsburg, PA?  Well he lucked out. He doesn't have to go back to Bloomsburg.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the last day of the rest of his life.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Third Man: So he's from Bloomsburg, PA?  Well he lucked out. He doesn't have to go back to Bloomsburg.


My father always called Bloomsburg "The Dump on the Hump.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a dead patriot

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

enry: Stroke at 50?  I mean, I can happen but....


My dad was 52 when he died of a stroke.  And this was nine years ago.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Philips had spent 25 years in Philadelphia before recently moving to Bloomsburg to help care for his mother, who has Alzheimer's, he said in an interview this week.

Awesome, way to leave your ailing mother alone because you loved Donald Trump more.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives, to be honest"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
