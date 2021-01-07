 Skip to content
(Insurance Journal)   Insurance company lawyer gets fired for posting about his tear gas problems at the Capitol. World's smallest violin is heard playing in the background   (insurancejournal.com) divider line
99
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now he has some free time to spend with his family and Federal Law Enforcement Officials!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a company have any choice. Their insurance company would probably drop them if they continued to empty a known violent person wanting to disrupt the government.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Associate General Counsel? So a law talker. Obviously very smart.

Doubtful that TXBar would do anything about him.
 
kanesays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schumer says he and Pelosi tried to call Pence but were told vice president 'wouldn't come on the phone'

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politi​c​s/2021/01/07/congress-election-biden-c​apitol-live-updates/?utm_source=fark&u​tm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICI​D=ref_fark

Brave sir Mike won't come to the phone because he's crying in the shower.
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well well, freedumb boy seems to have fallen down the right to work well.   Fark him.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kanesays: Schumer says he and Pelosi tried to call Pence but were told vice president 'wouldn't come on the phone'

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politic​s/2021/01/07/congress-election-biden-c​apitol-live-updates/?utm_source=fark&u​tm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICI​D=ref_fark

Brave sir Mike won't come to the phone because he's crying in the shower.


"Please dear god, I've never made a decision on my own in my life, please don't force me to now."
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me sowing: HAHA fark YEAH THIS IS AWESOME!

Me reaping: Man this sucks, what the fark.

I will say that this lad appeared to be slightly smarter than the other galaxy-brain who didn't bother to take his work badge off and got fired.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Well, well well, freedumb boy seems to have fallen down the right to work well.   Fark him.


"Right to Work" is about busting unions and has nothing to do with At-Will Employment, which is what I assume you meant.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict a lot of articles like this over the next few weeks and I will read each one with delight.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly goose.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN??
 
tina451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to start making a wall of shame of all these people that are getting fired because of their coup participation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bye bye, boys. Have fun storming the Congress!"

"Think he'll remain anonymous and keeps his job?"

"It would be a miracle."

"Bye bye!"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now arrest him and charge him to the fullest extent of the law.  This wasn't a game.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tina451: Someone needs to start making a wall of shame farking hilarity of all these people that are getting fired because of their coup participation.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?


I'm pretty sure it was the storming the Capitol part that got him fired, not the teargassing.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.


UT? I got 50 says yes.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?


He got pepper sprayed *inside the farking Capitol where he had gone as part of an armed insurrection* so there's some extra there.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kanesays: Schumer says he and Pelosi tried to call Pence but were told vice president 'wouldn't come on the phone'


Because he was too busy coming on Mother?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Cyberluddite: Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.

UT? I got 50 says yes.


Wow do I know my scummers!
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kanesays: Schumer says he and Pelosi tried to call Pence but were told vice president 'wouldn't come on the phone'

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politic​s/2021/01/07/congress-election-biden-c​apitol-live-updates/?utm_source=fark&u​tm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICI​D=ref_fark

Brave sir Mike won't come to the phone because he's crying in the shower.


Mourning the loss of his political career.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Protip #12: Don't pose for and post selfies of you committing state/federal crimes.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well, maybe there'll be openings at shiathead insurance.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: General Protip #12: Don't pose for and post selfies of you committing state/federal crimes.


At one point yesterday I saw a woman who looked an awful lot like an ex, although it was only for a second and she was wearing a mask.  it wouldn't surprise me one bit if she was there.  I guarantee she is spouting off about the election being stolen.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: General Protip #12: Don't pose for and post selfies of you committing state/federal crimes.


Delusional self-righteousness.  They thought their cause was just, and therefore they were victims and martyrs of police brutality.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: General Protip #12: Don't pose for and post selfies of you committing state/federal crimes.


While on balance I think social media is a bad thing, its biggest redeeming feature is making stupid criminals so much easier to catch.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are allowed to vote. I think that needs to be changed immediately.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first of many.  A lot of people farked around.  Here comes the Finding out.

No one wants to employ extremists and traitors, no one wants to be friends with you, no one wants anything to do with any of you.

It's not a conspiracy. It's that you're so unlikable and toxic that no one wants to be around it.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of clarification he works for a large agency/broker, not an insurer.  So not the guys doing the screwing but the middle man you need to get screwed.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. He can represent himself in court
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN??


That the Silent Majority of America would rise up, reinstall Trump for life, and they would be talked about in textbooks as the second wave  of founding fathers.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Turbo Cojones: Cyberluddite: Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.

UT? I got 50 says yes.

Wow do I know my scummers!


Why not Aggie Law?  Much better profile fit, tbh.

/Longhorn
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: These people are allowed to vote. I think that needs to be changed immediately.


Being in prison will do that.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?


He breached barricades and Capitol doors to get in the building, dumbass.  He is also part of a violent mob, itself a crime.  So legally, he has outed himself as having done something "wrong."  I assume you meant legally, but there is more wrong to go with that and it's easy to see why an insurance company, even one in Texas, would not want to associate themselves with this asshat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Doubtful that TXBar would do anything about him.


Wouldn't be so sure.  He may need to surrender that card.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Cyberluddite: Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.

UT? I got 50 says yes.


Yes.  Which is surprising, because the University of Texas (Austin) actually has one of the top public university law schools in the nation.(ranked 5th in public universities in the latest rankings after Virginia, UC Berkeley, Michigan, and UCLA).  But as a law school graduate and attorney myself, I can definitely assure that there are drooling farking morons at every law school.

Or perhaps some other UTs in addition to Austin have law schools and he's a graduate of one of those, I dunno.
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Fissile: Well, well well, freedumb boy seems to have fallen down the right to work well.   Fark him.

"Right to Work" is about busting unions and has nothing to do with At-Will Employment, which is what I assume you meant.


Aren't all these Trumpanzees about 'right to work, unions evil'...unless they're cop unions of course.  His employer can fire him for any reason..and did.   Fark him.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not tear gassed. He would still be screaming.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

agent00pi: Me sowing: HAHA fark YEAH THIS IS AWESOME!

Me reaping: Man this sucks, what the fark.

I will say that this lad appeared to be slightly smarter than the other galaxy-brain who didn't bother to take his work badge off and got fired.


Source of the one that had his badge?  I wanna laugh
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?


He's wearing an Asshole Identifier in the photo. That'd be enough for me.
 
dgames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like somebody also ought to report this to the Texas state bar.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Is just getting pepper sprayed enough to warrant being fired on the assumption you must have done something wrong? Or is there video of him doing shiat?


He was inside the capital.  That's trespassing and forced entry.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Here's his State Bar of Texas public profile page (this is public info, no doxxing here).  He appears to be a member in good standing of the Texas State Bar with "no public disciplinary history." As of today, anyway, but perhaps not for much longer.


I found about five for Paul Davis, including a judge.  How do you know this one is him.  Middle initial?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Goosehead insurance lawyer from Canada"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


