Oh that's terrifying
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, oh fark.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ticktock motherfarkers.  Better start calling some lawyers.  I hear that Rudy Giuliani might be accepting new clientele in the near future.

Or not...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that an army of yahoos rampaging unsupervised through the offices of some of the highest officials in government could have resulted in the theft of confidential information?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A led Zepplin song comes to mind.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw something in one of the threads yesterday of the insurgents yanking drives, any truth to that?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guarantee you the FSB had agents in hat crowd for such an opportunity.  The NSA is going to have to go through the entire building with a fine tooth comb.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I saw something in one of the threads yesterday of the insurgents yanking drives, any truth to that?


I'm sure there was plenty of yanking.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's a national security equity?
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A led Zepplin song comes to mind.


When the Levy Breaks?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Ticktock motherfarkers.  Better start calling some lawyers.  I hear that Rudy Giuliani might be accepting new clientele in the near future.

Or not...


If lucky he can get their sentences to be served in GTMO.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The moment I saw images of people in congressional and senate offices, I knew we would be hearing conspiracy theories about what they saw and what they say they saw.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


About 2.5% APY
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So...what? Jim-Bob is fapping to the pee tape at this very hour?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


It's like the deed to the White House.

Trump might just own it now!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Note that Hillary Clinton's e-mail server was never hacked.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So it was a repeat of the War of 1812.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


Actionable intelligence that is worth a lot to interested parties. Expect laptop and hard drive dumps.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Were they classified emails?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


This, I will get upset when I know what that means.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ya think?

You think the terrorist right wingers ( most right wingers, really ) didn't plan that. They're the shiat people, and tearing down civilization to replace it with their white power dream land is all they live for.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So... Can espionage be added to the sedition charges?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Theft of classified data. Planting bombs. Nothing short of scorched Earth is called for here.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know what those are but they sound like things that should have been locked up, like Wussolini.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But.

Her.

...

Uhh..

Electronic messages.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should be interesting and the traitors who stole confidential information deserve the death penalty.

/chances we hear about made up bullshiat about Hunter or something else they "found" when they probably found stuff about Dotard and his criminality or foreign adversaries
//they are not smart people so they probably don't know what they have

Bootleg: I saw something in one of the threads yesterday of the insurgents yanking drives, any truth to that?


///most of these chucklefarks need their grandkid to help them with their computer and wouldn't be able to access an encrypted drive
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I saw something in one of the threads yesterday of the insurgents yanking drives, any truth to that?


Hopefully disk encryption is mandated for hard disks/ssd drives in staff computers so those would be basically worthless once separated from the motherboard TPM module holding the encryption key. I would be more worried about USB flash drives with sensitive data on them being pocketed.
 
alitaki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A led Zepplin song comes to mind.


Their brothers ain't got no gold for sure. Do you think their sisters would do that for them? I don't.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A led Zepplin song comes to mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


The things Nic Cage goes after.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Again, this raises the question: why were they let go?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mofa: Note that Hillary Clinton's e-mail server was never hacked.


That we know of.
 
mainsail
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time to change the passwords and equipment.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A led Zepplin song comes to mind.


Gallows Pole?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh. The DNC hired a Pakistani IT guy who had access to everything on the House networks. God only knows what he was transferring overseas, so does this matter?
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who didn't see this coming? In some of those pictures you could clearly see classified folders still sitting on the desks.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NOW YOU FUCKED UP
Youtube OGp9P6QvMjY
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Muta: vudukungfu: A led Zepplin song comes to mind.

When the Levy Breaks?


When the Levis break
A MAGAT's waist to blame
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?

This, I will get upset when I know what that means.


they left bonds lying around?
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I guarantee you the FSB had agents in hat crowd for such an opportunity.  The NSA is going to have to go through the entire building with a fine tooth comb.


After spending years trying to gin up a thivil war?

You betcher ass they wouldn't miss the chance.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Out on the tiles?
Trampled underfoot?
No quarter?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I guarantee you the FSB had agents in hat crowd for such an opportunity.  The NSA is going to have to go through the entire building with a fine tooth comb.


Yep, this.  For all the doubters of the CT, how stupid do you think the former head of the KGB is at this stage of his game?  Hearing that his man's yahoos were going to storm the Capitol, do you not think that it crossed his mind to have a few handymen in the crowd?
 
Cache
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's no longer an emotional cry.  It's now an absolute fact that the Republican Party is guilty of treason on multiple levels.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everything with a power cord must now be assumed to have a bug.

Every keyboard must be assumed to have a logger.

The clean-up of this will be a lot more intense then replacing glass.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?

Actionable intelligence that is worth a lot to interested parties. Expect laptop and hard drive dumps.


Ah okay thanks.  And yikes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The moment I saw images of people in congressional and senate offices, I knew we would be hearing conspiracy theories about what they saw and what they say they saw.


After seeing Pelosi's Outlook up in all it's glory, I was pissed that NIST has not mandated a screen saver lockout after x minutes.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?


Sounds like when in the movies they call a person "an asset".
So I'm guessing it's something that has value in terms of national security.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Bootleg: I saw something in one of the threads yesterday of the insurgents yanking drives, any truth to that?

I'm sure there was plenty of yanking.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Cosmic Cowboy: What's a national security equity?

About 2.5% APY


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd worry more if any of these jackasses could read over a ninth grade level.
 
