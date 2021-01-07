 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   How do you choose which of your children to save?   (bbc.com) divider line
28
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They already said they have two matches for one of the kids and she can donate to the other.

/ wondering why two close family friends are  matches with one of her kids but not my business.
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: They already said they have two matches for one of the kids and she can donate to the other.

/ wondering why two close family friends are  matches with one of her kids but not my business.


If your kid looks like you, that's genetics.. If the kid looks like the mailman, that's environment.

And rock paper scissors is always a good decision maker.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oldest child isn't used to getting hand-me-downs, so it will be a new experience.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let Annakin decide.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can relate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
none. it's way more fun just to make new ones
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eugenics?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best looking one.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Easy...save the one with the weed connection.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, Ivanka's kinda cute and...
<checks article>
Now this is just a depressing joke.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The one with the least life insurance.  Duh.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have two boys and a girl.  Save the girl, and restore gender balance to the herd.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet she has the most well-behaved children ever.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher: / wondering why two close family friends are  matches with one of her kids but not my business.

Presumably blood type.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sarah Bingham's son Noah, 20, and daughter Ariel, 16, have the same rare genetic condition.

It's almost as if they were related!  Seriously, how can anyone in good conscience have a child with such a tragic genetic defect and then decide to have another child, full well knowing it was likely to happen again?  That's basically sadism at that point.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess if neither is particularly smart I would go with the more attractive/athletic one.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

icon0fs1n: AlgaeRancher: They already said they have two matches for one of the kids and she can donate to the other.

/ wondering why two close family friends are  matches with one of her kids but not my business.

If your kid looks like you, that's genetics.. If the kid looks like the mailman, that's environment.

And rock paper scissors is always a good decision maker.


My brother and I tended bar in a window together at a concert venue one summer.  Often, the drunk patrons would ask if we were related since we share similar traits.  My brother would reply, "no, we grew up right next door to each other."

The typical response was, "oh.  OOOooooOOOOH"

/cbsb
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The 20 years old son looks younger than his 16 years old sister.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which kid does the most chores, duh. Make 'em earn it.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Easy. Shoot yourself in the head and let 'em chop you up.

/wouldn't think twice if no other option
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: The best looking one.


The one most like to take care of you in your old age - so, statistically, the girl.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You save Harry Kim and then freak out about choosing him over the nameless character.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: They already said they have two matches for one of the kids and she can donate to the other.

/ wondering why two close family friends are  matches with one of her kids but not my business.


It doesn't have to be a match. If you need a kidney, and can rope a volunteer into giving up a kidney, a kidney exchange will find a kidney for you and a recipient for your donor.

/ My kidney went to somebody in LA
// They flew one back for my brother
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have more kids, you dumbass!

/s, because it's 2021 and i can see some qcumber or magat saying that with full conviction
//speaking of qcumbers and magats and full convictions... [nah too easy]
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sarah Bingham's son Noah, 20, and daughter Ariel, 16, have the same rare genetic condition.

So they had the first kid and then decided hey let's have another and pray to invisible sky wizard that our 2nd kid doesn't have that same condition. OOPSY!! Farkin breeders.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Sarah Bingham's son Noah, 20, and daughter Ariel, 16, have the same rare genetic condition.

It's almost as if they were related!  Seriously, how can anyone in good conscience have a child with such a tragic genetic defect and then decide to have another child, full well knowing it was likely to happen again?  That's basically sadism at that point.


Yikes. Read the article. Unless, I missed something.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saw the headline and BBC and I thought it was going to be a story about the downfall of America and how Britain will now only focus on Canada in North America.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You just run a quick cost benefits analysis on future earning potential. Easy peasy
 
